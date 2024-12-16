Jake Paul's blunt respose to criticism over his fight with Mike Tyson

While divisive, the fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tysonremains a hot topic in the boxing world. As the YouTuber-turned-boxer continues to position himself as one of the sport’s most polarizing figures, many boxing purists and legends have criticized the matchup. Yet, Paul remains unfazed by the backlash surrounding his decision win over the former heavyweight champion.

Paul addressed the criticism during a roundtable event in Orlando alongside Amanda Serrano and Nakisa Bidarian. “There’s no response to the reaction to the Tyson fight,” Paul stated bluntly. “I, quite frankly, didn’t look at it. What do I care what people have to say about anything that I do? If anyone in my life has something to say, they’ll text me. And if you don’t have my number, then I don’t give a f*** about you.”

The bout, which headlined a historic boxing card streamed on Netflix in November, reportedly attracted over 100 million viewers, according to the platform. Despite its commercial success, the fight faced widespread criticism, with many pointing out that Tyson, 58, hadn’t competed in over a decade and was pitted against the 27-year-old Paul.

(L-R) Jake Paul and Mike Tyson fight during LIVE On Netflix: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson (Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024)

Paul’s detractors include several former champions, who have voiced concerns over the legitimacy of such spectacles. However, the self-proclaimed “Problem Child” appears undeterred and has plenty of suitors eager to face him. Among those calling him out are Artur Beterbiev, Daniel Dubois, Gervonta Davis, and Ryan Garcia.

Jake Paul wants to carefully choose his next opponent

Despite the interest, Paul insists that his next move will be carefully calculated. “There’s a long line out there,” he remarked. “They can take a ticket and wait to see who I choose to fight next. I don’t say that as [expletive] talk – I’m the biggest payday in boxing right now, so everyone wants to fight. When you’re the hot girl on the block, you can do what the [expletive] you want.”

When asked specifically about Julio César Chávez Jr., Paul dismissed the idea of a matchup. “I want someone tougher [than Chávez], and I want a real belt, not just something for entertainment value,” he said. “He’s easy work, and I want someone tougher to shut people up.”

Paul made it clear that his ultimate goal is to establish himself as a legitimate world champion. To achieve that, he acknowledges the need to face higher-caliber opponents and prove his credibility in the sport.