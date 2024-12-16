Nate Diaz's strong response to Jake Paul calling him out for an MMA rematch

The rivalry between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz has reignited as both fighters exchange heated words about a potential MMA rematch. Over a year after their boxing bout in August 2023, tensions are running high once again, with Paul questioning Diaz’s disposition to fight him again.

“We want to [fight Nate Diaz], but our opponents don’t actually really want to,” Paul stated, according to Athlon Sports, during a media roundtable press conference Friday in Orlando. “It’s funny that Nate Diaz is actually scared to fight me in MMA. The biggest payday of his life would be me and him in MMA. I’m ready.”

Paul secured a unanimous decision victory over Diaz in their boxing showdown. He has been vocal about his interest in facing the former UFC star in an MMA setting, but Diaz responded to the challenge on X.

Taking to X, Diaz called out Paul in his trademark blunt style. “Sign the contract Scary and not in 12 months from now and in a (expletive) organization Scary,” Diaz wrote.

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz fight (IMAGO / Icon Sportswire)

Jake Paul wants to take his boxing career more seriously

Paul, who is contracted with the Professional Fighters League (PFL) to make his MMA debut, remains adamant that Diaz is his top choice for a fight in the promotion. According to Nakisa Bidarian, Paul’s advisor, the influencer-turned-boxer would set aside his burgeoning boxing career if Diaz agrees to the match.

“Jake just put on the biggest boxing event in history,” Bidarian explained during the roundtable. “If the right opponent — like Nate Diaz — wants to fight, Jake has always said he wants to do it. But he’s very focused on boxing.”

The back-and-forth marks another chapter in their ongoing rivalry, which began leading up to their 2023 boxing match. Paul has won over Andre August, Ryan Bourland, Mike Perry, and most recently, Mike Tyson.

