Tyson Fury is gearing up for a crucial rematch against Oleksandr Usyk on December 21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. After suffering a narrow split-decision loss in May, Fury is determined to reclaim his place at the top of the heavyweight division.

The buildup to the rematch has sparked debates about Fury’s chances, with some experts doubting whether the 35-year-old can win this time. Speaking to Seconds Out, three-weight world champion Duke McKenzie MBE didn’t hold back, expressing doubts about Fury’s ability to overcome the Usyk this time around.

“I think Tyson Fury’s legs are completely shot to pieces,” McKenzie said. “We’re not looking at the same Tyson Fury as the guy that went over to win the world titles initially when he beat Klitschko. This guy can’t bounce around the ring for twelve rounds, which he proved in the last fight.”

McKenzie pointed to Fury’s recent weight gain as another troubling sign, suggesting it reflects last-resort mentality. “The fact that he’s putting on weight and he’s coming into the fight even heavier now proves to me yet again he’s saying to himself this is my last roll of the dice. If I’m going out, I’m going out on my shield on my terms,” McKenzie added.

Duke McKenzie weighed in on the rematch between Fury and Usyk (Chris Ison – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Despite his concerns, McKenzie acknowledges that Fury’s punching power could still make a difference, albeit with slim odds. “This is heavyweight boxing. You’re one punch away from disaster, one punch from victory. Of course Fury can win the fight. He could throw a haymaker and knock Usyk out. But it’s highly unlikely,” he said.

‘Fury is going to be one step ahead’: Amir Khan gives his prediction

However, not everyone shares McKenzie’s opinion. Former light-welterweight champion Amir Khan weighed in on the rematch during an interview with BoxNation, saying that he thinks that Fury has a fair chance of winning the fight.

“I think this time Fury knows what mistakes he made in the first fight. He knows that he can’t stand in front of a strong Usyk. Usyk still has a lot of power, and Fury’s felt that power now, knowing Usyk’s come up a weight and still holds that strength. I think Fury’s going to be one step ahead. Whenever Fury comes back in a rematch, he’s always much better, so he could probably stop Usyk toward the later rounds,” he said.

The pair meet again just six months after their intense showdown in Riyadh. In their initial encounter, Usyk narrowly defeated Fury via split decision, securing a landmark win that crowned him the first four-belt heavyweight champion of the modern era. This time, three of the four major heavyweight titles will be on the line, raising the stakes even higher.