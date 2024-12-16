Trending topics:
MLB News: Orioles sign japanese right-hander for $13M following 1.67 ERA in 2024

The Baltimore Orioles are also making a strong effort to reinforce all areas of their roster ahead of next season, with one of their latest moves being the addition of a 35-year-old Japanese pitcher.

Manager Brandon Hyde #18 of the Baltimore Orioles looks on during the seventh inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on August 11, 2024 in St Petersburg, Florida.
Manager Brandon Hyde #18 of the Baltimore Orioles looks on during the seventh inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on August 11, 2024 in St Petersburg, Florida.

By Richard Tovar

The Baltimore Orioles wrapped up the 2024 season with a 91-71 record, making it to the postseason but being swiftly eliminated by the Royals in a two-game series. Despite the early exit, the season could be considered a success, with hopes for an even better 2025 campaign bolstered by the addition of a new pitcher—a 35-year-old from Japan.

According to Jeff Passan, the Orioles have signed Tomoyuki Sugano to a one-year, $13 million deal. Sugano delivered an impressive 1.67 ERA with 111 strikeouts across 156.2 innings during the 2024 season in Japan. He recently played for the Yomiuri Giants, where he posted a stellar 15-3 record over 24 games.

Developing story…

