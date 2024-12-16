MLB News: Orioles sign japanese right-hander for $13M following 1.67 ERA in 2024

The Baltimore Orioles wrapped up the 2024 season with a 91-71 record, making it to the postseason but being swiftly eliminated by the Royals in a two-game series. Despite the early exit, the season could be considered a success, with hopes for an even better 2025 campaign bolstered by the addition of a new pitcher—a 35-year-old from Japan.

According to Jeff Passan, the Orioles have signed Tomoyuki Sugano to a one-year, $13 million deal. Sugano delivered an impressive 1.67 ERA with 111 strikeouts across 156.2 innings during the 2024 season in Japan. He recently played for the Yomiuri Giants, where he posted a stellar 15-3 record over 24 games.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Developing story…