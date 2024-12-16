Baker Mayfield continues to prove he is still a remarkable quarterback. In Week 15 of the 2024 season, the signal-caller led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a key road victory over the Chargers, explaining afterward how they managed to secure the win.

Last year, the Buccaneers faced a major challenge. The team dealt with the retirement of Tom Brady—this time for good—and had to find a suitable replacement to keep their playoff hopes alive.

In the free agency market, the Bucs landed Baker Mayfield. While he initially struggled to secure the starting job, the former Rams quarterback is now thriving in Tampa Bay and appears ready to lead them to another postseason appearance.

Baker Mayfield reveals key to Bucs’ Week 15 win over Chargers

Few expected Baker Mayfield to thrive the way he has with the Buccaneers. He joined Tampa Bay in 2023 with low expectations after a rocky career with the Browns, Panthers, and Rams.

During his brief stint with Los Angeles, where he filled in for an injured Matthew Stafford, Mayfield flashed glimpses of his talent as a former Heisman Trophy winner. Still, he hadn’t yet lived up to the lofty expectations of a former first-overall pick.

In his first season with the Bucs, Mayfield guided the team to the Divisional Round and came within reach of a Conference Championship appearance. Now, he is once again on track to take Tampa Bay to the playoffs for a second consecutive year.

In Week 15, Mayfield delivered a stellar performance against the Chargers, finishing with 288 passing yards, four touchdowns, and one interception. After the game, the quarterback credited the victory to the team’s winning mindset and relentless mentality.

Baker Mayfield, quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

“That’s a physical football team,” Mayfield said about the Chargers, via the team’s website. “That’s what they pride themselves on, is rushing the ball and being physical. So to flip the script on that is huge for us.

“I can only imagine for a defensive coordinator what it’s like to scheme against us, because of the personnel changes – 13 personnel, 21, 11. How do you defend that? We have a lot of plays we can run out of the same formation. It’s hard to defend that. It just depends on our guys knowing the plan and executing it.”

Have the Buccaneers secured the NFC South title?

The Buccaneers currently lead the NFC South with an 8-6 record. Their Week 15 victory significantly boosted their playoff chances, but the divisional title remains up for grabs.

The Atlanta Falcons are still in the hunt for the NFC South crown. If they win their Week 15 matchup against the Raiders, they will improve to 7-7, just one game behind Tampa Bay, keeping the pressure on the Bucs.

