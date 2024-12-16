The Denver Broncos secured a crucial win in Week 15 against the Colts. Unfortunately, they also suffered a scare when star cornerback Pat Surtain II exited the game with an ankle injury. Now, the team has provided an important update regarding his status.

During the offseason, few analysts considered the Broncos as legitimate contenders. The club underwent a significant rebuild, primarily focusing on the offense, which led many to believe this wouldn’t be their year.

However, Denver has defied expectations with an impressive season. The team currently sits second in the AFC West and is on the verge of clinching its first playoff berth since 2015.

Broncos provide key update on Pat Surtain II’s injury

The Broncos are enjoying a resurgent 2024 NFL season. After years of disappointment, the AFC West team is poised to return to the postseason, ending an 8-year drought.

While the offense, led by Bo Nix, has been solid, Denver’s defense has been the driving force behind their success. At the heart of this defensive unit is Pat Surtain II, arguably the team’s biggest star.

Surtain has been an elite cornerback since entering the league as the 9th overall pick in 2021. Known for his ability to lock down WR1s, he has consistently proven himself as one of the top defensive backs in the NFL.

In Week 15, Denver fans held their breath when Surtain left the game early with an ankle injury. The sight of trainers helping him off the field suggested it could be a significant issue.

December 15, 2024, Denver, Colorado, USA: Broncos CB PAT SURTAIN II gets tackled hard by the Colts after an interception during the 2nd. Half at Empower Field at Mile High Sunday afternoon.The Broncos beat the Colts 31-13. Denver USA – ZUMAav4_ 20241215_zaf_av4_045 Copyright: xHectorxAcevedox

Fortunately, the Broncos have since shared a positive update on Surtain’s status. The team listed him as a full participant in their first practice ahead of Thursday Night Football against the Chargers. The injury has been diagnosed as a minor ankle sprain, and he is not expected to miss any playing time.

What’s at stake for the Broncos against the Chargers?

Week 16 kicks off with a critical AFC West showdown between the Broncos and Chargers. Both teams are in the playoff picture, but a win would dramatically affect their seeding and next opponents.

Currently, the Broncos hold the 6th seed in the AFC, with one more win than the Chargers. If the playoffs started today, Denver would face the Steelers in the Wild Card round, while Los Angeles would head to Buffalo to take on the Bills.

