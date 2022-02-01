Keith Thurman will fight Mario Barrios in a welterweight bout at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Here you can check out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this fight in the United States.

Keith Thurman will return to the ring after almost three years of inactivity. His last fight was in July 2019 and was a split decision loss to legend Manny “Pac-man” Pacquiao, in which he lost his WBA junior welterweight title. Here you can find all you need to know about this fight, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

The rival of the former super welterweight champion will be former super lightweight world champion Mario Barrios, who is coming off a loss on June 26 of last year by TKO against Gervonta Davis. The Texan fighter (of Mexican origin) has a record of 27 wins (17 by KO), 1 loss and 0 draws, while Thurman in 31 fights had 29 wins (22 by KO), 1 loss and 1 no contest.

In addition to this bout, there will be other very interesting fights. For example, the return of former world champion Leo Santa Cruz who will face contender Keenan Carbajal at featherweight. Also, Jesus Ramos vs. Vladimir Hernandez in the Super Welterweight; and Luis Nery vs. Carlos Castro in the Super Bantamweight.

Keith Thurman vs Mario Barrios: Date

Keith Thurman's return to the ring against former lightweight champion Mario Barrios taking place at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada; will be this Saturday, February 5 at 9:00 PM (ET).

Keith Thurman vs Mario Barrios: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Keith Thurman vs Mario Barrios

Keith Thurman's return fight after almost three years of absence against former lightweight champion Mario Barrios (who wants to recover after losing his last fight against Gervonta Davis) will be broadcast in the United States on Fox Sports PPV.

