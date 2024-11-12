Mike Tyson must overcome major challenge before facing Jake Paul

Mike Tyson, despite his age and recent health challenges, is set to take on Jake Paul in a highly anticipated showdown.

Former world boxing champion Mike Tyson is preparing for an electrifying return to the ring against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul. However, at 58 years old, Tyson is facing health challenges that have raised concerns among fans and experts.

In recent years, Tyson has dealt with various health issues, including chronic knee and back problems. A severe ulcer crisis two years ago left him reliant on a wheelchair and cane. Earlier this year, another ulcer flare-up delayed his bout with Paul, originally scheduled for July.

“I asked the doctor, ‘Am I going to die?'” Tyson said after an ulcer was discovered in his stomach. “I lost 25 pounds in 11 days. Couldn’t eat, only liquids. Every time I went to the bathroom, it smelled like tar.

“All my coordination, stamina—everything was hectic getting back. I was peaked already. I could have fought him that day. Now, I got to start from scratch. I had, like, eight blood transfusions. The doctor said I lost half my blood. I almost died.“ Tyson added.

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul face off at an exclusive press conference ahead of their November bout during the Fanatics Fest NYC 2024 at Jacob Javits Center on August 18, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Fanatics)

What major challenge does Tyson need to overcome before facing Jake Paul?

Tyson must overcome a critical requirement imposed by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation to ensure his safety. This includes undergoing rigorous medical tests, such as electroencephalograms (EEG) and electrocardiograms (EKG) , to evaluate his heart and brain health.

Despite the challenges, Tyson remains resolute in continuing his career and delivering an unforgettable performance for his fans. His relentless determination and fighting spirit have been on full display during his preparation for the bout.

When will Mike Tyson face Jake Paul in the Ring?

The boxing world eagerly anticipates the showdown between Tyson and Paul, promising to be an event full of surprises and emotion. The fight is scheduled to take place on November 15.

