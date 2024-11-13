NCAAF News: Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss poaches top recruit from Kalen DeBoer, Alabama

Both Kalen DeBoer and Lane Kiffin’s programs are coming off dominant victories heading into the final stretch of the SEC season. However, the coaches recently got news that could only make one of them happy. In a turn of events, one of the top recruits in the 2025 class has gone back on his commitment to Alabama and instead opted to join Ole Miss.

The Rebels and the Crimson Tide are both expected to make the College Football Playoffs. Neither school can be upset with the way their season has gone so far. However, one standout recruit has made a decision based on what program he sees better off.

Five-star WR Caleb Cunningham had committed to the Crimson Tide in July. However, shortly after Ole Miss’ statement triumph over the NCAA’s powerhouse Georgia, the star recruit from Ackerman, Mississippi opted to join his homestate school.

Ole Miss signs a standout talent for the upcoming years and the program hopes they can develop him into a top prospect, as they have recently done with stellar Tre Harris.

Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels looks on in the first quarter during their game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium on October 05, 2024 in Columbia, South Carolina.

The Tide, on the other hand, will reminisce about letting the commit slip away. However, their WR room is looking very promising heading into the near future. Seventeen-year-old Ryan Williams has become one of the best wideouts in the league in only his sophomore season, so DeBoer and the Alabama staff can be confident in their weapons.

Cunningham stats and personal info

Caleb Cunningham is one of the best wideouts in the upcoming recruit class. The talented WR stands at 6’1” and weighs 190 pounds. He currently plays for Choctaw County High School. He plays basketball and competes at track and field, as well.

“Unstoppable in red-zone situations. Strong-handed in traffic. Runs hard in run-after-catch situations and bowls his way through arm tackles,” A 247Sports analyst stated. “Natural route sense and spatial awareness. Projects as a high-major impact player with a long-term ceiling that could lead to NFL Draft consideration.“

Decommitting from the school in Tuscaloosa could be a pivotal decision in Cunningham’s future, as well as for DeBoer and Kiffin thinking ahead into the upcoming years at the helm of their programs.