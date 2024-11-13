Trending topics:
NFL News: Patrick Mahomes sends clear message and warning to Chiefs before game against Bills

Patrick Mahomes had a very strong message for the Kansas City Chiefs before a big game against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

Patrick Mahomes quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Carmen Mandato/Getty ImagesPatrick Mahomes quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs won an incredible game against the Denver Broncos to remain undefeated. Now, the next challenge is massive facing Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

Of course, the big question is if the Chiefs could go all the way without a loss considering their schedule features possible contenders like the Bills, the Houston Texans and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

So, in this extraordinary road to a third consecutive Super Bowl, Mahomes sent a clear message before a long awaited matchup in the NFL. This is a defining moment in the season.

What is the Chiefs’ next rival?

The Chiefs won 16-14 against the Denver Broncos and now are preparing to face the Buffalo Bills on the road. Patrick Mahomes had a huge warning for all his teammates.

“I mean, you’re playing the best. The best of the best. That’s what you want in this league. I’ve been able to go up against Josh a multitude of times and every single game it seems like it comes down to the very end. He is a guy that competes and has that fire. I think you can see that fire that he plays with and that kind of goes through his entire team.”

Are the Chiefs undefeated?

The Chiefs are still undefeated with a 9-0 record. Nevertheless, Patrick Mahomes acknowledged that winning streak is severely at risk when they visit Buffalo.

“We know it’s going to take our best football. I think that’s what we know. If we don’t, we’re gonna lose. I’m just hoping that this week we can get out there and play our best football and find a way to get a win.”

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

