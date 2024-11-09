Former World Champion makes big admission about Mike Tyson ahead of Jake Paul fight

A former world champion has addressed the possibility of stepping into the ring with boxing legend Mike Tyson.

In 2020, rumors swirled about a potential matchup between Former World Champion Anthony Joshua and the legendary Mike Tyson. However, Joshua recently clarified his position ahead of Tyson’s much-anticipated fight with Jake Paul.

The British boxer made a candid admission regarding the idea, especially in the context of the upcoming fight against the 27-year-old Paul, highlighting the challenges and dynamics of stepping into the ring with a legend like Tyson.

“With all due respect, I wouldn’t do it,” Joshua stated. “I think I’d be the only one on my side and people would boo me. Tyson is a legend.”

Joshua’s comparison of Tyson to David Beckham

Joshua compared Tyson’s situation to that of soccer icon David Beckham, highlighting the public’s differing perceptions. “I look at it like this: how old is David Beckham, 45? If you see him in 10 years’ time kicking a ball, doing 100 kick-ups, going round the world and hitting the crossbar and then an overhead volley into the top corner, people would love it.

Anthony Joshua looks on during the Heavyweight fight between Anthony Joshua and Jermaine Franklin at The O2 Arena on April 01, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)

“But because Mike Tyson is the embodiment of the killing machine, he hits the pads for 15 seconds and the whole world goes crazy, it’s normal,” Joshua explained. “It’s what Tyson knows. But for him to fight; would you be surprised if Beckham came back? Sure you would, but for boxers, it’s all they know.”

Although Joshua declined the opportunity to face Tyson, the legendary boxer had expressed interest in an exhibition bout for charity. However, Joshua preferred to avoid such a fight.

Tyson’s legacy lives on

Mike Tyson’s decision to return to the ring at age 58 has generated widespread excitement and debate. While some question the viability of such matchups, Tyson’s influence on both the sport and popular culture remains undeniable. Known as one of the fiercest boxers in history, Tyson’s return has reignited interest in boxing and reminded fans of his enduring legacy.

When will Mike Tyson face Jake Paul?

Despite criticism and doubts, Tyson’s iconic status continues to draw attention. His fight against Jake Paul, originally postponed due to medical concerns, is now set for November 15. The matchup promises to deliver both spectacle and controversy, keeping fans eagerly awaiting the showdown.