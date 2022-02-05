Nery take on Castro at Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas for the PBC Fight Night. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this fight in the US.

Nery and Castro meet in a bout at the PBC Fight Night. This fight will take place at Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. Two fighters with minor differences in style, weight and reach. Here is all the detailed information about this Boxing match including the date, time, TV Channel, Live stream and location. You can watch this fight live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Nery wants to return to action after losing last year against Brandon Figueroa in what was his last fight and his first loss as a professional. Nery lost that fight in seven rounds by KO in California and he also lost the WBC super bantamweight title. Nery's record is 31-1.

Castro is undefeated since his debut against Tony Green in 2012, and his most recent victory came in a bout against Colombian Oscar Escandon on August 21, 2021, a fight that ended in 10 rounds by KO in Nevada. That victory gave Castro the vacant WBC Continental Americas featherweight title.

Nery vs Castro: Date

Nery and Castro play for the PBC Fight Night on Saturday, February 5 at Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. Castro has the advantage of having the better record of the two, but Nery is a slightly more experienced boxer with a big number of KOs to his credit.

Nery vs Castro: Time by state in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Nery vs Castro at the PBC Fight Night

This fight for the PBC Fight Night, Nery and Castro at the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas on Saturday, February 5, will be broadcast in the US exclusively by FuboTV and other options to watch this fight in the US are Youtube Pay Per View, Fox Pay Per View.