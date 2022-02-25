Boxing's first decade of the 2000s was starred by a pair of Ukrainian boxers who controlled the Heavyweight division. During this time, no opponent was able to stop them. Get to know the elder of them, Dr. Ironfist, Vitali Klitschko.

The Queen division in Boxing has many legends. The Heavyweights are spectacular fighters who may not have an exquisite technique but who do have massive power on their fists. One of these warriors is the former Ukrainian boxer Vitali Klitschko.

Talking about the Klitschko surname is traveling to the first decade of the 2000s when not only one but two members of that family monopolized the Heavyweight class. It was simple: the throne was occupied by both Vitali and Wladimir Klitschko.

Despite their fierce spirit, Klitschko's brothers had a tender side, even a weak spot: their family relationship. One of the most anticipated clashes during their boxing careers was precisely the one between them. However, it never happened as they refused to hurt each other in a ring.

The boxing record of Ukrainian boxer Vitali Klitschko

The current Kyiv Major began his boxing career in 1996 with a victory against American boxer Tony Bradham. Since then, Klitschko held 46 more fights to end his adventure in the ring in 2012 with a resumé of 45-2-0: 41 of his victories were by the way of knockout (87%) and his two defeats came also in that via.

It is fair to highlight the power that Vitali Klitschko had: thanks to his 6'7" he was a really heavy fighter that honored his nickname, Dr. Ironfist. To contextualize his power, Mike Tyson, one of the hardest punchers of the Heavyweight division, achieved "only" a 75% of victories by the quick way. Nowadays, just Deontay Wilder, the former WBC titlist, is over Vitali with a chilling 91 % of triumphs via KO.

Vitali Klitschko's legacy in boxing

The Ukrainian boxer is a three-time World Heavyweight Champion. He conquered the belts of the WBO, WBC, and the one of The Ring Magazine. In total, he held 17 World title fights, with a record of 15 victories and two defeats.

Vitali Klitschko is part of the list of the Heavyweight boxers with the longest combined reigns. He is in fifth place due to the seven years, 5 months, and 28 days he passed with a title at his waist. The top of the list is occupied also by a Klitschko: his brother Wladimir had the longest combined reign of the Queen division so far with 12 years as a monarch.

The most time that Dr. Ironfist spent as a champion was on his third reign: he had the WBC World Heavyweight title for 5 years, 2 months, and 4 days, from 2009 to 2012. Klitschko retired as a titleholder after stopping the until then undefeated Syrian Mahamoud Charr in 4 rounds in Moscow, Russia.

The only two fighters who were able to defeat Ukrainian boxer Vitali Klitschko

In 2000, Vitali suffered his first defeat as a professional boxer. He was undefeated and the current WBO Heavyweight Champion when he faced the American Chris Byrd in the third defense of his title. This fight held in Germany ended with an RTD due to Klitschko's shoulder injury.

The second and last time Vitali Klitschko lost was in 2003 against the also legendary three-time Heavyweight Champion Lennox Lewis. In the sixth round, the Ukrainian boxer was stopped because of a cut on his face. However, Klitschko has never visited the canvas, even if his record shows he has lost twice by the way of knockout.