In the fast-paced world of college basketball, where teams like the Auburn Tigers compete, time can vary for various reasons, causing a single game to last several hours, keeping us on the edge of our seats for an extended period.

As the clock ticks down, emotions run high and the mechanics of the game—with its strategic interruptions, fouls and possible overtime periods—can turn those 40 minutes into a marathon of tension and adrenaline.

So, how long does a game really last? The answer goes beyond what the clock shows. It’s a calculation that includes everything from free throws to scheduled breaks, which can stretch the course of the game even further.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How long is a college basketball game?

A college basketball game is filled with action, but its duration can vary depending on several factors. While the regulation time is 40 minutes, split into two 20-minute halves, the total duration of the game can be extended.

Advertisement

Some factors that contribute to this extension include stoppages, timeouts, fouls, and the possibility of overtime. On average, a game typically lasts around two hours, but this time can increase, especially if overtime is played.

Advertisement

California guard Jaylon Tyson (20) looks to pass the ball guarded by USC guard Bronny James (6) during the NCAA Basketball game between USC Trojans and the California Golden Bears. (Source: IMAGO / Newscom World)

Advertisement

Overtime

If the game is tied at the end of regulation, an overtime period is played. Each overtime period lasts 5 minutes, and if the game remains tied, additional overtime periods are played. This can significantly extend the length.

Fouls and Review Stoppages

Fouls committed by players, whether personal or technical, can interrupt the flow of the game. Additionally, referee reviews to verify plays such as three-pointers or fouls add extra time. These stoppages can accumulate, particularly if there are controversial moments during the game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Commercials and Television Broadcasts

In many televised games, especially high-profile ones, the inclusion of additional commercials can extend the duration of the game. These commercial breaks are mandatory and impact all timeouts during the game, further lengthening its overall duration.

Longest games in college basketball history

Cincinnati vs. Bradley (1981) – 3 hours 53 minutes

Advertisement

This remains the longest game in NCAA history, not only for its duration but also for the sheer number of overtimes it took to decide a winner. On December 21, 1981, Cincinnati and Bradley played through seven overtimes in a thrilling contest that stretched nearly four hours.

Advertisement

The final score was 75-73 in favor of Cincinnati. This game was a marathon of endurance, with both teams battling through physical exhaustion. Players were pushed to their limits, showing immense resilience as they fought for the win.

Advertisement

UConn vs. Syracuse (2009) – 3 hours 46 minutes

On March 12, 2009, the Big East Tournament quarterfinals between UConn and Syracuse became a legendary encounter that lasted 3 hours and 46 minutes. The game, which extended into six overtimes, is remembered as one of the most exciting and intense matchups in college basketball history.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Syracuse team during the UConn vs. Syracuse game in 2009. (Source: @CollegeSportsO)

Syracuse emerged victorious with a 127-117 win. The game is especially memorable for the performances of players like Jonny Flynn, who played a staggering 67 minutes, and Andy Rautins, whose clutch three-pointer forced the fourth overtime. This game is often regarded as a classic, thanks to its high level of competition and unforgettable moments​.

Advertisement

Louisville vs. Notre Dame (2013) – 3 hours 36 minutes

Advertisement

In a gripping Big East clash on February 9, 2013, Louisville and Notre Dame played an exhausting five-overtime game that lasted 3 hours and 36 minutes. Notre Dame eventually triumphed 104-101, with both teams showing extraordinary resilience in what became a test of endurance and strategy.

Advertisement

One of the standout moments came from Jerian Grant of Notre Dame, who scored 12 points in the final 45 seconds of regulation to force the first overtime. This game highlighted not just the physical stamina needed but also the mental toughness required to keep pushing through such extended play.

Minnesota vs. Purdue (1955) – 3 hours 25 minutes

Advertisement

Advertisement

The January 2, 1955, game between Minnesota and Purdue stands as one of the earliest extended contests in NCAA basketball, lasting over 3 hours and 25 minutes. This six-overtime game, which resulted in a 59-56 win for Minnesota, was a monumental display of grit from both teams.

The players had to battle not only their opponents but also the toll of fatigue, as the game went far beyond regulation. The victory for Minnesota was not just about the final score but about the tenacity shown throughout the extended play, making this game an iconic moment in college basketball history.

Advertisement

Niagara vs. Siena (1953) – 3 hours 15 minutes

Advertisement

On February 21, 1953, Niagara and Siena played a classic five-overtime game that lasted 3 hours and 15 minutes. Niagara won the thrilling contest 88-81, and this game was particularly notable for its defensive intensity and the physical toll it took on the players.

Advertisement

Given that this game took place in a period where training and recovery methods were not as advanced as they are today, the players showed remarkable endurance. This game helped set the tone for future overtime battles, proving that college basketball could create moments of immense drama and endurance​.