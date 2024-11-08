Bronny James, LeBron's son, is building his own empire, not only on the court but also off it. Discover the amazing net worth of this young talent who promises to make an impact in basketball and the NBA.

Bronny James is not just “LeBron’s son“, but is carving his own path in basketball while carrying the weight of his family name—which is no easy task, though he has shown grace of his own.

Thanks to his innate talent, the young NBA debutant has managed to amass a considerable fortune, excelling in college basketball and signing lucrative sponsorship deals, as reported by Forbes.

During his year at the University of Southern California (USC), he became one of the highest-paid college athletes, with substantial multi-million dollar earnings. Here, check out all about his fortune, deals and more…

What is Bronny James’ net worth in 2024?

Bronny James has been building a substantial fortune on his own, regardless of the sports legacy he is a part of as the son of Lebron James. As of November 2024, the basketball player has a net worth of $10 million, according to Marca.

Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers poses for a portrait during the 2024 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot at UNLV on July 16, 2024. (Source: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

This significant amount comes from a combination of NIL deals, endorsements, and basketball-related earnings. It is undoubtedly a testament to his potential and marketability, even before stepping onto an NBA court.

His time playing college basketball at USC increased his exposure, preparing him for substantial rookie earnings in the draft, where he has gone through the NBA G-League with the South Bay Lakers.

What are Bronny James’ earnings from NBA rookie contract?

Bronny James’ path to the NBA was not without challenges. In July 2023, during a practice session at the University of Southern California (USC), he suffered a cardiac arrest, raising serious doubts about his future.

However, thanks to his resilience, excellent medical care and determination, he made a full recovery and overcame this life-changing health issue, now standing as one of the most promising young players.

Bronny James Jr. #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers attends a Los Angeles Lakers media day at UCLA Health Training Center on September 30, 2024. (Source: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

He was selected 55th overall in the 2024 NBA Draft and signed a four-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers valued at $7.9 million, according to sources like Spotrac and ESPN.

This includes $4.37 million in guaranteed money and a team option for the fourth year, reflecting the Lakers’ confidence in his potential and commitment to his development within the organization.

The contract value, combined with his endorsement deals, places the young star among the most profitable rookies of 2024. His rookie salary, although modest compared to established stars, is supplemented by his NIL earnings.

This agreement not only ensures initial financial stability but also marks the beginning of a professional career with great potential both on and off the court, following in the legacy his father has built.

Off-court endorsements

Bronny James has established a significant presence off the basketball court through various endorsement deals and a large social media following, becoming especially popular on Instagram.

Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers stands for the national anthem before their preseason game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on October 18, 2024. (Source: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

In October 2022, he signed a Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) endorsement deal with Nike, aligning himself with the brand that has been an integral part of his family’s legacy.

Shortly after this deal, he secured an endorsement with Beats by Dre that same month. This partnership mirrored his father’s association with the audio products company, which began 14 years earlier.

Bronny’s first NIL deal was with PSD Underwear in early 2022, where he became a brand ambassador. He mentioned afterward, “I’ve been wearing PSD for as long as I can remember“, highlighting the authenticity of the partnership.

Without a doubt, he has been achieving great success over the years, not only in terms of endorsements and brand representation but also socially, as he has become a major figure on platforms like Instagram and TikTok.

As of November 2024, he has approximately 8.1 million followers, surpassing notable athletes like NFL star and quaterback Patrick Mahomes. He also has around 5.8 million followers on TikTok.

LeBron James #23 and Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers on defense during the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena on October 22, 2024. (Source: Harry How/Getty Images)

His rapid rise on social media was evident when he gained 1 million followers on Instagram within 24 hours of creating his account in May 2019. This boosted his marketability and influence beyond the basketball court.

Future earnings: Will Bronny match LeBron’s financial success?

LeBron James is one of the richest athletes in the entire NBA, with a net worth of $1.2 billion as of October 2024. Therefore, matching this figure is a very challenging task for any athlete. The same applies to his son, Bronny.

However, it is not impossible, although several factors will need to align for him to accumulate such an enormous fortune in the future. While he has potential, he will need to achieve exceptional success in basketball, visionary business moves and consistent relevance.

LeBron’s wealth isn’t just about basketball; it’s about transforming himself into a brand and a business powerhouse. According to Marca and Forbes, there is currently a difference of $1.19 billion between them.

Bronny’s path may not be exactly the same as his father’s, but with the right combination of talent, ambition, and strategic planning, he could forge his own legacy, both financially and beyond.