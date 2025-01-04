NCAAB News: Geno Auriemma explains why Paige Bueckers has the ultimate responsibility

One cannot talk about college basketball without talking about the UConn Huskies. Whether it’s the men’s or women’s team, the Huskies have a long history of success.

A lot of that has had to do with coach Geno Auriemma. He’s been in charge of the program for four decades, and as such, he’s coached and mentored his fair share of young women.

That’s why he couldn’t agree more when he was asked whether young stars of the game, such as Paige Bueckers, have a responsibility to be positive role models for the youth.

Geno Auriemma talks about the player’s role in society

“They came to see you (the players) play basketball. You need to show them that it’s possible. You might not have my talent, but it’s possible for you to get these things done that I’m getting done. It’s not limited by your talent or your size or your speed,” the coach said. “It’s only limited by you might not being able to get to Paige Bueckers level, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t a school somewhere in America that you could play at and be really good at. So, there are more kids watching Paige play that’ll never play at this level, and they need to understand that there’s a level for them too.”

College basketball stars have become more popular during the NIL era. As such, what they do off the court will start being as important as what they do on the hardwood.

Bueckers has excelled in that regard. She’s already touted as the next WNBA star, and with averages of 20.9 points per game, there will be no shortage of young girls idolizing her in the future.