Is Nate Ament playing today for Tennessee vs Auburn in 2026 SEC quarterfinals?

The Tennessee Volunteers men’s basketball enter the 2026 SEC Tournament quarterfinals facing the Auburn Tigers men’s basketball with one major question surrounding the lineup: the status of freshman star Nate Ament.

After missing recent games with a lower-body injury, his availability has become a key storyline ahead of the postseason opener. He has been one of the most important players during the 2025-26 season.

Now, as Tennessee begins its run, all eyes are on whether he will return to the court against Auburn. Many reports suggest the standout freshman is expected to play but remains officially listed as questionable.

Will Nate Ament play for Tennessee today?

Nate Ament is expected to play for Tennessee against Auburn in the 2026 SEC Tournament quarterfinals, although he is officially listed as questionable. According to ESPN, the freshman forward has already returned to practice.

Nate Ament of the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half of a game in 2026 (Source: Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

He missed Tennessee’s previous two games while recovering from a right-leg injury, which raised doubts about his availability for the Volunteers’ postseason opener. However, the 6-foot-10 freshman practiced with the team in Nashville ahead of the matchup, a strong sign that he could be back in the lineup.

Even if he does play, his role may be limited. Reports suggest the coaching staff could monitor his minutes carefully as the team evaluates how his leg responds during live game action.

He has been one of Tennessee’s most important players this season, averaging 17.4 points and 6.4 rebounds per game, so his presence could be a key factor in the matchup against Auburn.

What happened to Nate Ament?

Nate Ament suffered a right-leg injury during Tennessee’s game against Alabama on February 28, forcing him to miss multiple games before the SEC Tournament. It occurred during a scramble for a loose ball when an Alabama player dove into his leg, causing it to bend awkwardly.

Although he was able to walk off the court on his own, he was visibly in pain and did not return to the game. The injury sidelined him for Tennessee’s next two contests as the team chose to prioritize his recovery ahead of postseason play.