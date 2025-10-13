Kalen DeBoer issues vivid statement for Ty Simpson, Alabama ahead of Tennessee game

Ty Simpson, Kalen DeBoer, and the Alabama Crimson Tide are looking to keep their red-hot streak alive in the NCAA. With the upcoming game against the Tennessee Volunteers on the horizon, the Script A can’t afford to lose sight of its expectations.

Alabama is coming off a hard-fought win on the road over the Missouri Tigers. Now, the climb becomes even steeper with a matchup against Tennessee at home at Bryant-Denny Stadium. With the Third Saturday in October coming up, DeBoer voiced an honest message for Simpson and the Crimson Tide.

“It’s a great environment here. I think it’s the feeling you even have with the walk into the stadium. You can see everyone’s ready to go,” DeBoer said during his media availability, per On3. “We’d better make sure we uphold our end of the bargain too.

“That goes into the week of preparation, understanding what it’s even gonna feel like when you’re practicing on a Tuesday, the excitement that leads into wanting to make sure that we’re at the top of our game on Saturday. So, just huge to have that energy being at home. I think that would go for a lot of programs, but it’s definitely a big deal here for us.”

Kalen DeBoer at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida.

Run the table

Fans in Tuscaloosa have had their fair share of concerns about DeBoer since he took over as head coach for Alabama. Witnessing streaks set by Nick Saban come to an end during DeBoer’s first year on the job certainly didn’t help. However, as the Volunteers walk into Bryant-Denny Stadium, the Crimson Tide hope to keep their streak over Tennessee alive.

Alabama is 8-2 in the last ten meetings with Tennessee. Moreover, over the last 20 matchups, the Tide has only lost in three occasions. Going into the 2025 Third Saturday in October rivalry game, there is safety on the numbers for Bama. As for the Vols, they might be better off limiting themselves to the latest NCAA seasons, as Tennessee has won two of the last three clashes with Alabama.

Keep it going

However, if there’s one thing the Tide can’t afford, it’s to lose this particular game. Alabama hasn’t lost at home to Tennessee since 2003. When the Volunteers walk into the stadium in Tuscaloosa, the eyes of Druid City will be fixed on DeBoer not to let the Script A down.

After five straight wins in the 2025 college football season, Alabama must keep its foot on the pedal as they take on No. 11 Tennessee on what will be the Crimson Tide’s fourth-straight ranked SEC showdown.

