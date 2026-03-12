Team USA heads to WBC QF vs Canada without Skubal, Wacha, Yarbrough

Team USA is preparing for the World Baseball Classic quarterfinals against Canada, but the team will move forward without three pitchers from its earlier roster. Tarik Skubal, Michael Wacha, and Ryan Yarbrough will not be part of the squad for the next stage of the tournament.

The United States secured its place in the knockout round on Wednesday, though the team had to wait for the result between Italy and Mexico to officially confirm its spot. With the matchup against Canada now set, the coaching staff made adjustments to strengthen the pitching group.

According to a report shared by John Heyman, the roster changes were confirmed. “Official Team USA changes so far: Skubal, Wacha, Yarbrough off the quarterfinal roster. Will Vest, Tyler Rogers, Tim Hill added to the quarterfinal roster.”

Why Team USA adjusted the pitching staff

Roster adjustments are common during the World Baseball Classic, especially when MLB teams manage pitchers’ workloads during Spring Training. Some players return to their clubs, while others are added to keep the pitching staff balanced for the next stage of the tournament.

Ryan Yarbrough #44 of Team United States delivers a pitch against Team Italy. Alex Slitz/Getty Images

What the changes mean for the quarterfinal vs Canada

With the tournament now entering a win-or-go-home format, Team USA will rely on its revamped bullpen to face Canada’s lineup. The new pitchers are expected to handle key situations and provide flexibility in late-inning scenarios. As the stakes increase, managing innings and matchups will be critical for Team USA as it looks to advance to the WBC semifinals.

