Josh Heupel turns heads with major admission on Vols’ CFP chances after loss to Oklahoma

Before this past weekend, the Tennessee Volunteers’ 6-2 record had them in contention to keep advancing toward the College Football Playoff. However, Josh Heupel’s team suffered a tough setback against the Oklahoma Sooners, and their chances may now be fading.

Far from shying away from responsibility, the Vols’ coach addressed the situation his team is currently facing, acknowledging that this latest loss may shape the program’s trajectory for the remainder of the season.

“Ultimately, we’re not in control of any of those things,” Heupel said on his team’s CFP chances [h/t GoVols247’s Patrick Brown]. “We’re in control of what we do. Disappointed. Thought they prepared extremely hard. There were some things that were really good defensively early tonight. We thought they played really good football.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“You’ve got a choice to make. That’s life, how you’re going to respond. This group has competed. It’s continued to try to get better every day. Expect and demand that of them as we get going here on the back end of this one.”

Joey Aguilar #6 of the Tennessee Volunteers.

Advertisement

Push until the very end

The Tennessee Volunteers are putting the rest of the SEC on notice, battling tooth and nail to secure one of the coveted spots in the expanded College Football Playoff. Led by their explosive offense and a punishing running game, the Vols have demonstrated the sheer grit and physicality needed to hang with the nation’s elite, as evidenced by their signature wins this season.

Advertisement

see also The 30 highest-paid college football head coaches: Who’s earning the most?

Although facing a brutal late-season schedule, Coach Heupel’s squad is embracing the underdog role, knowing that running the table and closing out strong against their rivals is the only path to cementing a top-12 finish and earning their right to fight for a national title.

Advertisement

What’s next for the Vols?

The Tennessee Volunteers are facing a critical late-season stretch that will define their playoff aspirations, blending a crucial rivalry road test with two opportunities for dominance at home.

The final push begins with a must-win tune-up against New Mexico State in Knoxville before the monumental trip to The Swamp to face historic rival Florida in Gainesville, a game that always carries conference championship implications.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The regular season then closes out against Vanderbilt, a classic rivalry clash that the Vols cannot afford to slip up in. For Coach Heupel’s squad, this trio of games is simply about maintaining momentum, conquering the Gators on the road, and ensuring they are playing their absolute best football heading into the postseason rankings.