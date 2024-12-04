NCAAB News: Dylan Harper officially challenges Cooper Flagg for top NBA draft spot

For years, Duke star Cooper Flagg was penciled in as the first-overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft class. He went viral online since his days at Montverde Academy, and showed flashes of greatness in his scrimmages with Team USA last offseason.

One month into the college basketball season, that continues to be the case. Even despite some late-game miscues and his struggles from beyond the arc, Flagg is still atop most big boards.

Nevertheless, ESPN NBA Draft expert Jonathan Givony believes someone can finally give him a run for his money, making a case for Rutgers star Dylan Harper to take his spot.

Advertisement

Advertisement

NBA Draft experts think Dylan Harper can go No. 1.

“Dylan Harper has been the best freshman in college basketball one month into the season,” Givony wrote on X. “Making a strong case to challenge Cooper Flagg as a No. 1 pick candidate.”

Advertisement

Cooper Flagg #2 of the Duke Blue Devils looks on during the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at McKale Center on November 22, 2024 in Tucson, Arizona.

Advertisement

Notably, he’s not the only one who feels that way. Cameron Salerno of CBS Sports chose Harper as their Freshman of the Week, talking about his ascending NBA Draft stock:

Advertisement

“Harper put up some historic numbers in wins over Notre Dame and Alabama to hold on to his No. 2 ranking. Harper is averaging 23.8 points, 4.6 assists and 4.5 rebounds on the season. If he keeps up this level of play, there’s a strong possibility he’ll be the second player to come off the board in the 2025 NBA Draft behind,” Salerno wrote.

see also NCAAB News: Duke stars get real on Cooper Flagg's turnover issues

Harper also comes from NBA lineage. He’s the son of former NBA champion Ron Harper, and his older brother, Ron Harper Jr., is deemed as the greatest player in Rutgers history. There’s still a long way to go, but if he keeps this up, things could get interesting come Draft day.

Advertisement