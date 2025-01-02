Trending topics:
CBB

NCAAB News: Paige Bueckers shares spiritual message after epic 2024

UConn star Paige Bueckers has had a 2024 for the ages, so she wanted to express her gratitude to a higher power for that.

College Basketball NCAA, College League, USA Basketball 2024 University of Connecticut vs University of North Carolina NOV 15 November 15, 2024: University of Connecticut guard Paige Bueckers (5) goes up for layup. NCAA basketball game between University of Connecticut and University of North Carolina at First Horizon Arena, Greensboro NC David Beach CSM
© David Beach - ImagoCollege Basketball NCAA, College League, USA Basketball 2024 University of Connecticut vs University of North Carolina NOV 15 November 15, 2024: University of Connecticut guard Paige Bueckers (5) goes up for layup. NCAA basketball game between University of Connecticut and University of North Carolina at First Horizon Arena, Greensboro NC David Beach CSM

By Ernesto Cova

Geno Auriemma and the UConn Huskies will look to begin 2025 with the right foot. For that to happen, they will need their superstar, Paige Bueckers, to keep her foot on the gas.

Bueckers has been one of the biggest sensations in college basketball for quite a while now — both for men and women — and that figures to be the case all the way to the WNBA.

With that in mind, the young star took to social media to share her most spiritual side on Monday, quoting Psalm 107:1 to express her gratitude after such an ‘amazing’ year.

Advertisement

Paige Bueckers shares a bible quote to close out the year

“Thank you, God, for an amazing year,” Bueckers wrote in the Instagram post. “Oh give thanks to the Lord, for he is good, for his steadfast love endures forever! Psalm 107:1.”

December 7, 2024, Brooklyn, New York, USA: UConn Huskies guard PAIGE BUECKERS (5) reacts to a play during the first half against the Louisville Cardinals. Brooklyn USA

December 7, 2024, Brooklyn, New York, USA: UConn Huskies guard PAIGE BUECKERS (5) reacts to a play during the first half against the Louisville Cardinals. Brooklyn USA

Advertisement

Bueckers helped the Huskies reach the Final Four in April. She took a big leap after injuries threatened to derail their promising season. Unfortunately, she couldn’t get past Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes.

25 highest-paid college basketball head coaches: Who earns the most?

see also

25 highest-paid college basketball head coaches: Who earns the most?

Now, she will look to take care of business this season, and while it won’t be an easy task to accomplish, she has one of the best supporting casts and coaching staffs in the nation.

Advertisement
ernesto cova
Ernesto Cova

ALSO READ

NCAAB News: Penny Hardaway makes a strong admission over his coaching
College Basketball

NCAAB News: Penny Hardaway makes a strong admission over his coaching

NCAAB News: Dylan Harper has a big message for Ace Bailey
College Basketball

NCAAB News: Dylan Harper has a big message for Ace Bailey

NCAAB News: Dawn Staley puts the NCAA on notice with bold statement about South Carolina
College Basketball

NCAAB News: Dawn Staley puts the NCAA on notice with bold statement about South Carolina

NCAAF News: Buckeyes QB Will Howard issues strong warning to Quinn Ewers, Longhorns
College Football

NCAAF News: Buckeyes QB Will Howard issues strong warning to Quinn Ewers, Longhorns

Better Collective Logo