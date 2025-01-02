NCAAB News: Paige Bueckers shares spiritual message after epic 2024

Geno Auriemma and the UConn Huskies will look to begin 2025 with the right foot. For that to happen, they will need their superstar, Paige Bueckers, to keep her foot on the gas.

Bueckers has been one of the biggest sensations in college basketball for quite a while now — both for men and women — and that figures to be the case all the way to the WNBA.

With that in mind, the young star took to social media to share her most spiritual side on Monday, quoting Psalm 107:1 to express her gratitude after such an ‘amazing’ year.

Paige Bueckers shares a bible quote to close out the year

“Thank you, God, for an amazing year,” Bueckers wrote in the Instagram post. “Oh give thanks to the Lord, for he is good, for his steadfast love endures forever! Psalm 107:1.”

December 7, 2024, Brooklyn, New York, USA: UConn Huskies guard PAIGE BUECKERS (5) reacts to a play during the first half against the Louisville Cardinals. Brooklyn USA

Bueckers helped the Huskies reach the Final Four in April. She took a big leap after injuries threatened to derail their promising season. Unfortunately, she couldn’t get past Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Now, she will look to take care of business this season, and while it won’t be an easy task to accomplish, she has one of the best supporting casts and coaching staffs in the nation.