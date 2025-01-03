Warriors star Draymond Green makes bold prediction about Jonathan Kuminga's future

The Golden State Warriors are reaping the benefits of Jonathan Kuminga’s development as the young forward continues to shine in his role off the bench. In the team’s commanding 139-105 win over the Philadelphia 76ers, Kuminga delivered an impressive performance, scoring 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting, while adding five rebounds and five assists. The display earned him high praise from veteran teammate Draymond Green.

Although Kuminga hasn’t started a game since December 15, when the Warriors fell to the Mavericks, his production as a reserve has been stellar. Over the last two weeks, Kuminga has posted back-to-back 34-point outings, and he’s averaging 16.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.2 assists for the season. He’s shooting 45.6% from the field and 32.7% from beyond the arc.

In his post-game press conference, Green was effusive in his praise for the 22-year-old. “He’s driving, he’s collapsing the defense, and if the finish is there, he’s going for it,” Green said, via Anthony Slater. “If not, he’s kicking out and finding open shooters”.

Green also expressed supreme confidence in Kuminga’s future. “When you become a superstar—which I have zero doubt that he’s going to become—those are the type of things that make guys want to run through a wall for you,” he added.

Jonathan Kuminga #00 of the Golden State Warriors goes up for a dunk on Kevin Durant #35 and Monte Morris #23 of the Phoenix Suns. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Steve Kerr on Kuminga’s impact

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has also been vocal about Kuminga’s growth and recent performances. “This was the fifth straight great game [from Kuminga],” Kerr said post-game. “Jonathan is continuing to break through and understand exactly what role we need from him. He was brilliant again today”.

With Kerr tightening the team’s rotations, Kuminga has earned more minutes, and he’s proving his value as both a scorer and a versatile defender who can contribute on both ends of the court.

Could Kuminga be traded?

Trade rumors have recently swirled around Kuminga, with reports linking him to the Miami Heat in a potential deal involving Jimmy Butler. According to NBA insider Brett Siegel, the Warriors and Heat have engaged in discussions regarding Butler this season.

“Although mutual interest between Butler and Golden State exists, Miami has made it clear that Jonathan Kuminga is a player they would want to be included in the framework of a potential deal for their superstar forward,” Siegel shared on X (formerly Twitter).

“While there are conflicting opinions around the league as to what Kuminga’s long-term future looks like, the Warriors have not been eager to include him in trade discussions to this point,” Siegel added.

For now, the Warriors appear committed to Kuminga’s development, and his recent performances may make them think twice about parting ways with a player Green believes is destined for stardom.