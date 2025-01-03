Mike McCarthy had a season of total uncertainty in 2024 with the Dallas Cowboys. Even though his contract is just days away from expiring, Jerry Jones has not given any indications about what will happen with the head coach’s future.

The former Super Bowl champion can boast that, between 2021 and 2023, he accumulated three consecutive seasons with at least 12 wins. The big problem is that he never made the big leap in the playoffs, and last year, he was crushed by the Green Bay Packers at home.

In 2024, a very important reason to justify McCarthy’s position was the impressive number of injuries with the Cowboys, losing stars like Dak Prescott, DeMarcus Lawrence, DaRon Bland, and Trevon Diggs.

Will Mike McCarthy get a contract extension from Cowboys?

Jerry Jones has not confirmed a contract extension for Mike McCarthy and, as a consequence, the big surprise has emerged in the last few hours with a shocking report from Jeremy Fowler about the coach’s future.

“Pete Carroll might not be the only Super Bowl winning coach vying for the Bears job. I’ve talked to multiple people who believe Mike McCarthy, should he leave Dallas, could set his sights in Chicago. He would give the Bears much needed experience and offensive acumen.”

“Despite his rocky tenure in Dallas, McCarthy would stack up well if parachuting into this candidate pool and provide leadership. He turned 61 in November but seems to have the energy for the job. He’s quite familiar with NFC North football, too. This might not graduate from a working theory stage, but enough people have mentioned the scenario to make it worth mentioning here.”