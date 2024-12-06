College basketball is a multimillion-dollar industry that attracts passionate fans and creates fierce competition, not only among players and teams but also among head coaches.

In 2024, the highest-paid coaches in the sport not only enjoy astronomical salaries but are also key figures in building and achieving the success of their programs. Leading the list is Bill Self, head coach of Kansas.

Each of them is not only a strategist on the court but also plays a pivotal role in recruiting talent, leading their teams and, in many cases, winning championships. Here’s the list as of December, as USA Today reported…

25 highest-paid college basketball head coaches

Rank Head Coach School Pay 1 Bill Self Kansas $9.6 million 2 John Calipari Kentucky $8.5 million 3 Tom Izzo Michigan State $6.1 million 4 Bruce Pearl Auburn $5.7 million 5 Rick Barnes Tennessee $5.7 million 6 Scott Drew Baylor $5.1 million 7 Dan Hurley UConn $5 million 8 Brad Underwood Illinois $4.7 million 9 Kelvin Sampson Houston $4.6 million 10 Nate Oats Alabama $4.5 million 11 Buzz Williams Texas A&M $4.4 million 12 Eric Musselman Arkansas $4.2 million 13 Mike Woodson Indiana $4.2 million 14 Mick Cronin UCLA $4.1 million 15 Tommy Lloyd Arizona $4.1 million 16 Tony Bennett Virginia $4 million 17 Dennis Gates Missouri $4 million 18 Dana Altman Oregon $4 million 19 Kevin Willard Maryland $4 million 20 Jamie Dixon TCU $3.8 million 21 Andy Enfield USC $3.8 million 22 Greg Gard Wisconsin $3.7 million 23 Juwan Howard Michigan $3.7 million 24 Matt Painter Purdue $3.6 million 25 Jeff Capel Pittsburgh $3.5 million

25. Jeff Capel

Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Jeff Capel during the college basketball game between the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the Pittsburgh Panthers in 2023. (Source: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire)

Jeff Capel, currently the head coach at Pittsburgh, has had a diverse coaching career that spans across several high-profile college basketball programs. Before landing there, he was known for his tenure at Duke as an assistant coach under Mike Krzyzewski, where he was integral to recruiting and player development.

He took over Pittsburgh in 2018 and has worked on revitalizing the program. His $3.5 million salary reflects not only his prior success but also his growing influence at Pittsburgh, where he has continued to build a competitive team within the ACC​.

24. Matt Painter

Purdue Boilermakers Head Coach Matt Painter during the NCAA, College League, USA mens basketball game between the Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Purdue Boilermakers in 2024. (Source: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire)

Matt Painter has established himself as a consistent force in college basketball, particularly with Purdue, where he’s been head coach since 2005. Under his leadership, the Boilermakers have seen tremendous success, including multiple NCAA tournament appearances and Big Ten championships.

He has been particularly known for his ability to develop players and his strategic approach to the game. One of his notable achievements includes leading Purdue to a top spot in the Big Ten and NCAA rankings multiple times.

His coaching philosophy, focused on defense and balanced offensive play, has earned him recognition within the college basketball community and a salary of $3.6 million​.

23. Juwan Howard

Michigan Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard watches his defense during the first half of the 2022 Jumpman Invitational against the North Carolina Tar Heels on December 21, 2022. (Source: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire)

Juwan Howard, a former NBA All-Star and champion, has quickly made a name for himself as the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines. After a stellar career in the NBA, which included two NBA championships with the Miami Heat, he transitioned into coaching.

He was hired by Michigan in 2019 and has already earned accolades, including the AP National Coach of the Year award in 2021. He has steered the Wolverines to a No. 1 seed in the 2021 NCAA Tournament, a historic achievement for a coach who was once a part of the famed “Fab Five” at Michigan.

His coaching salary reflects his expertise, with the $3.7 million he earns reflecting both his past as a player and his growing success in the coaching ranks​.

22. Greg Gard

Wisconsin Badgers head coach Greg Gard during the NCAA Basketball game between the Arizona Wildcats and the Wisconsin Badgers in 2024. (Source: IMAGO / Newscom World)

Greg Gard, at Wisconsin, has kept the program competitive in the always-challenging Big Ten conference. With a salary of $3.7 million, he has earned a reputation as a disciplined coach who builds resilient teams focused on defense and controlling the pace of the game.

21. Andy Enfield

Head coach, Andy Enfield of the USC Trojans during their NCAA, College League, USA basketball game against the UCLA Bruins on Thursday January 5, 2023. (Source: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire)

Andy Enfield, head coach of USC, has elevated the Trojans to notable levels of competitiveness in the Pac-12. With a salary of $3.8 million, he has solidified USC as an elite program, excelling in developing versatile players.

20. Jamie Dixon

Head coach Jamie Dixon of the TCU Horned Frogs looks on during the game against the Utah State Aggies during the first half in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament in 2024. (Source: Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Jamie Dixon, head coach of TCU, has transformed the Horned Frogs program into a reliable contender in the Big 12. With a salary of $3.8 million, he has implemented a strong defensive strategy and a focus on teamwork that has yielded success for TCU.

19. Kevin Willard

Maryland Terrapins head coach Kevin Willard looks on during the NCAA, College League, USA basketball game between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Maryland Terrapins. (Source: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire)

Kevin Willard, in charge of Maryland, has led the Terps program to significant success in the Big Ten. With a salary of $4 million, his disciplined approach and ability to keep Maryland as a competitive force in the conference place him among the highest-paid coaches.

18. Dana Altman

Head coach Dana Altman of the Oregon Ducks looks on during the second half of a game against the Creighton Bluejays in the second round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament in 2024. (Source: Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Dana Altman has been one of the most successful coaches in Oregon’s recent history, known for his ability to adapt to changes in college basketball and build versatile teams. With a salary of $4 million, he has guided the Ducks to multiple Final Four appearances and remains a formidable contender in the Pac-12 conference.

17. Dennis Gates

Head coach Dennis Gates of the Missouri Tigers reacts after a missed free throw by the Tennessee Volunteers in the second half at Mizzou Arena on February 20, 2024. (Source: Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

Dennis Gates, head coach of Missouri, has shown steady progress in his career, focusing on building a winning program in the SEC. With a salary of $4 million, he has redirected Mizzou basketball, achieving a notable competitive level.

16. Tony Bennett

Head coach Tony Bennett of the Virginia Cavaliers looks on during the second half against the Colorado State Rams in the First Four game during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament in 2024. (Source: Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Tony Bennett, leading Virginia, has redefined college basketball with his focus on defense from start to finish. With a salary of $4 million, he led the Cavaliers to a national championship in 2019, and his meticulous playing style has secured him a place at the top of the list of highest-paid coaches.

15. Tommy Lloyd

Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd on the court during the NCAA Pac 12 Men s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinals between Arizona Wildcats and the Stanford Cardinals. (Source: IMAGO / Newscom World)

Tommy Lloyd, in his first term as head coach of Arizona, has shown great ability in taking the Wildcats to the elite of college basketball. With a salary of $4.1 million, his success in the Pac-12 conference and focus on developing young players have been key to his program’s success.

14. Mick Cronin

Mick Cronin looks on during action against Connecticut at Gampel Pavilion on February 3, 2018. (Source: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire)

Mick Cronin has taken UCLA to a higher level of competition, leading the Bruins to the Final Four and making it clear that the program aims to return to its elite status. With a salary of $4.1 million, he has earned respect for his defensive approach and ability to build a cohesive team.

13. Mike Woodson

Head coach Mike Woodson of the Indiana Hoosiers looks on against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the first half at Target Center in the Quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament on March 15, 2024. (Source: David Berding/Getty Images)

Mike Woodson, head coach of Indiana, has made an immediate impact since returning to the NCAA. With a salary of $4.2 million, he has worked to restore the Hoosiers program’s prestige, using his vast NBA experience to develop an effective strategy that has paid off.

12. Eric Musselman

Head coach Eric Musselman of the Arkansas Razorbacks is seen during the first half against the Connecticut Huskies in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament in 2023. (Source: Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Eric Musselman, in charge of Arkansas, has revived the Razorbacks program, turning it into a regular NCAA contender. With a salary of $4.2 million, he has led Arkansas to several NCAA Tournament appearances, standing out for his ability to attract talent and build dynamic teams.

11. Buzz Williams

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Buzz Williams during an NCAA, College League, USA men s basketball game between Texas and Texas A&M at Dickie in 2019. (Source:IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire)

Buzz Williams has achieved an impressive career in college basketball, leading Texas A&M to multiple NCAA tournaments. With a salary of $4.4 million, he is known for his ability to build resilient and competitive teams, with a focus on defense and teamwork. His success in the SEC conference and his leadership style have secured him a place among the highest-paid coaches.

10. Nate Oats

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats in the 4th overtime during the PK85 NCAA, College League, USA basketball game between the North Carolina Tarheels and the Alabama Crimson Tide. (Source: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire)

Nate Oats has taken Alabama to a level of success not seen in years, with a salary of $4.5 million. He has stood out for his innovative and modern approach to college basketball, focusing on fast offense and aggressive defense. His ability to build a competitive team in the powerful SEC has earned him a spot among the highest-paid coaches.

9. Kelvin Sampson

Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson looks on during the NCAA, College League, Basketball Tournament second-round game between the Houston Cougars and the Texas A&M Aggies on March 24, 2024. (Source: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire)

Kelvin Sampson has transformed Houston into one of the most formidable forces in college basketball, with a salary of $4.6 million. Since joining the program, he has led the Cougars to multiple Final Fours and established a culture of elite defense. His success has not only been on the court but also in creating a sustainable and competitive program that attracts the best talent in the country.

8. Brad Underwood

Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood in 1st half action during a 2024 NCAA Division 1 Basketball Championship, Second Round, basketball game between Duquesne Dukes and Illinois Fighting Illini. (Source: IMAGO / Newscom World)

Brad Underwood has taken Illinois to the elite of college basketball, with a salary of $4.7 million. Under his leadership, the Fighting Illini have been consistent contenders in the NCAA Tournament, and his aggressive, offense-focused playing style has made the program relevant in the national conversation. He has proven to be an elite coach, capable of competing at the highest level in the tough Big Ten competition.

7. Dan Hurley

Head coach Dan Hurley of the Connecticut Huskies reacts during a practice session at State Farm Stadium on April 05, 2024. (Source: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Dan Hurley has revived the UConn program, making it a contender for the NCAA title once again. With a salary of $5 million, he has been instrumental in building a strong team in Connecticut, securing a national championship in 2023.

His aggressive approach and ability to motivate players have been key to the program’s success, and his salary reflects the positive impact he has had on college basketball.

6. Scott Drew

Head coach Scott Drew of the Baylor Bears reacts during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at American Airlines Center on November 09, 2024. (Source: Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Scott Drew’s name is closely tied to the recent success of Baylor, which culminated in winning the NCAA championship in 2021. With a salary of $5.1 million, he has transformed the Bears into a powerhouse in college basketball, taking the program from a modest level to the pinnacle of success. His focus on teamwork and defense, as well as his ability to develop talent, has secured his place among the highest-paid coaches.

5. Rick Barnes

Head coach Rick Barnes of the Tennessee Volunteers looks on during a practice session for the NCAA Men’s East Regional at Madison Square Garden on March 22, 2023. (Source: Elsa/Getty Images)

Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes is also in fourth place with a salary of $5.7 million. He has been a key figure in the resurgence of the Volunteers program, leading them to several NCAA Tournament appearances and earning recognition for his meticulous approach to defense.

His success at Tennessee has solidified his place among the highest-paid coaches, and his ability to get the best out of his players has made him one of the most respected figures in college basketball.

4. Bruce Pearl

Head coach Bruce Pearl of the Auburn Tigers reacts during the first half against the Houston Cougars in the second round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Legacy Arena at the BJCC on March 18, 2023. (Source: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Bruce Pearl has transformed the Auburn basketball program, leading them to their first NCAA final in 2019. With a salary of $5.7 million, his dynamic playing style and focus on offense have made the Tigers a feared team in the SEC.

He is not only known for his success on the court but also for his ability to build a winning culture and attract high-level players, which has allowed him to continue competing at the highest level.

3. Tom Izzo

Head coach Tom Izzo of the Michigan State Spartans looks on against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the first half at Williams Arena on February 06, 2024. (Source: David Berding/Getty Images)

Tom Izzo, head coach of Michigan State, has been synonymous with consistency and success in college basketball. With a salary of $6.1 million, he has led the Spartans to countless NCAA tournaments and won a national championship in 2000.

His coaching philosophy, focused on defense and teamwork, has kept Michigan State as an annual contender in the title race, and his reputation as one of the best coaches in history is supported by his salary and impact on the game.

2. John Calipari

Head coach John Calipari of the Kentucky Wildcats walks off the court after losing to the Oakland Golden Grizzlies during the second half in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament in 2024. (Source: Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari is in second place with a salary of $8.5 million. Known for his focus on recruiting top-tier players and his ability to lead his teams to the highest levels of college basketball, he has made Kentucky one of the most dominant programs in the NCAA. His emphasis on developing future NBA players, combined with his ability to build winning programs, has secured him a spot at the top of this list.

1. Bill Self

Head Coach Bill Self of the Kansas Jayhawks on the court before a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena on October 25, 2024. (Source: Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Bill Self, head coach of the University of Kansas, tops the list with an impressive salary of $9.6 million. His legacy in college basketball is undeniable, having led the Jayhawks to multiple NCAA titles, including the 2022 championship.

This success has solidified his status as one of the most respected and highest-paid coaches in the history of the sport. Kansas’ program, historically one of the most successful, benefits from Self’s ability to recruit elite talent and develop professional-level players.