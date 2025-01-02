Trending topics:
NCAAB News: Dylan Harper has a big message for Ace Bailey

Dylan Harper just made history for Ruters, but he knows it wouldn't have been possible without his teammates

Dylan Harper #2 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights looks on against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish
© Candice Ward/Getty ImagesDylan Harper #2 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights looks on against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish

By Ernesto Cova

For the first time in quite a long time, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights have stolen plenty of headlines. The college basketball scene has been in awe of their two best players.

Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey are the most prominent duo in the nation, and they showed it again in a lopsided win over Columbia. Harper had 16 points, 11 rebounds, and 12 assists to record the first triple-double for his program in over four decades.

Needless to say, this was his best performance of the season yet, which is a lot to say. However, instead of taking all the credit, he shouted out to Bailey and his teammates for the win.

Dylan Harper shouts out teammates after triple-double

Obviously, it’s a great accomplishment, but I mean I couldn’t have done any of that without my teammates,” Harper said. “I mean, guys like Jamichael Davis, Ace Bailey, the rest of the team just really put me in great positions. They got open for me to find them and for them to score.”

This was the first triple-double since 1983, when Roy Hinson recorded one with 24 points, ten rebounds, and ten blocks. Hopefully, it won’t be long before we see another one.

Harper recorded the triple-double after grabbing his tenth board and finding Bailey for his tenth assist of the game, and both of them will most likely get some of them in the NBA one day.

