Alabama QB Jalen Milroe issues strong statement regarding his future after tough loss vs Michigan

The season for the Alabama Crimson Tide certainly did not end as they had hoped. The loss to the Michigan Wolverines in the ReliaQuest Bowl highlighted a poor performance by Jalen Milroe on the field, and it was none other than the quarterback himself who, once the game was over, made it clear regarding his immediate future with the program.

In an extremely challenging scenario for both teams due to the harsh weather conditions, the team led by Kalen DeBoer was unable to show their best version and fell to their rival with a final score of 19-13. Many had hoped that Milroe would prove why he should be drafted by an NFL franchise, however, the QB did not have his best performance.

Although the QB completed 16 of 32 passes for 192 yards, he appeared hesitant, committing several turnovers throughout the game. After the game, Milroe himself addressed what will happen with him once the NCAAF season concludes during a press conference.

“Right now, I’m just going to try to soak up this moment today,” Milroe stated during a postgame press conference via per Alabama reporter Matt Stahl. “Not really try to focus on any future endeavors.”

Jalen Milroe #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide is tackled by TJ Guy #42 of the Michigan Wolverines during the fourth quarter in the 2024 ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium on December 31, 2024 in Tampa, Florida.

The loss to the Wolverines marked a final record of 9 wins and 4 losses for Bama. Since 2007, the program had not finished a season with fewer than 10 wins, which clearly shows that the final result is undoubtedly disappointing.

The importance of having been the starter throughout the season

Although Milroe did not have his best performance in the ReliaQuest Bowl, throughout the season he remained steady as the starting quarterback for Alabama, something that, according to him, represents a great deal of pride and a very important commitment.

“It means a lot,” Milroe said to the press. “I put everything on the line. Hardships along the way, lot of doubt, lot of things along the process, but one thing’s for certain: I just remain faithful. I met a lot of great people along the way. It’s truly an honor to wear the script A each and every Saturday, win or loss. I don’t take it lightly at all.”

Although it was believed that the QB’s future was in the NFL, from now on, it will be necessary to reassess and reconsider the best alternatives for Milroe as he looks ahead to the future of his career.

DeBoer explains his decision not to bench Milroe

Things were not going well for Alabama during the game, and even less so for Jalen Milroe, who appeared hesitant and threw interceptions, something somewhat uncharacteristic of his play.

Due to this situation, coach Kalen DeBoer spoke with the press after the game and, when asked about the possibility of benching Milroe at certain points during the game, the head coach was blunt in his response.

“No, I didn’t,” DeBoer said per The Round Next Live. “I just felt like, there were still things he did (well), like we scored a field goal. With him using his legs, we went 95-plus yards in less than a minute. So just that factor and what we needed with him and his mobility added to the run game, I felt like that was the swap right there.”