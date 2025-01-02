The Los Angeles Clippers are enjoying a strong start to the NBA regular season, with head coach Tyronn Lue and standout players like James Harden leading the charge. Fans are hopeful that this promising performance will carry them into the playoffs in 2025. Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors are facing struggles in recent games and one of the players that misses the most is Kevin Durant.

After a solid beginning to the season, the Clippers have found their rhythm, displaying strong performances. In contrast, the Warriors are facing challenges, with key players like Stephen Curry and Draymond Green not performing at their usual high level.

Looking ahead, there’s anticipation surrounding potential roster moves to bolster teams in 2025. Draymond Green, a veteran of the Warriors, recently discussed a potential game-changer for the squad on The Draymond Green Show. He brought up the idea of Kevin Durant playing with the Warriors, posing the question to Lue.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We go and sign Kevin Durant. What was your reaction to that?” Green asked. Lue responded with, “It’s over,” before elaborating: “You blitz Steph and now you’ve got Klay [Thompson] and KD on the weak side. You short-roll, you’ve got Iguodala for the lob, and Klay and KD in the corners. It just became too hard.”

Stephen Curry #30 and Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors celebrate with Kevin Durant #35 against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second half during Game Three of the 2018 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 6, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Advertisement

Lue’s situation suggests that with Durant, the Warriors had one of the most impactful players in recent seasons, and during that period, he played a key role in San Francisco’s success.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Tyronn Lue claims LeBron and Irving could’ve won more titles together in Cleveland

Durant’s stats in three seasons with the Warriors

Kevin Durant was one of the key players for the Warriors during his three seasons in San Francisco. Joining forces with Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson, Durant played 208 games with the Warriors, averaging 25.8 points per game.

Advertisement

Over those years, Durant made 1,902 field goals, 427 three-pointers, 1,143 free throws, grabbed 1,474 rebounds, and recorded 1,123 assists. With those numbers, Durant wrote history with the Warriors.

Lue gearing up for 2025 with the Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue is looking forward to a successful 2025 season. He’s optimistic about having James Harden, Jusuf Nurkic, and Kawhi Leonard in his lineup as they aim for a strong run in the NBA regular season.

Advertisement