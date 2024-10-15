Deion Sanders sends clear message to Shedeur, Colorado players about painful loss to Kansas State

The Colorado Buffaloes suffered a demoralizing defeat at the hands of the Kansas State Wildcats. The Buffs entered the game on a three-game win streak, with high hopes of breaking into the Top-25 rankings. However, the loss set them back, leaving the team with little to no margin for error moving forward. Although the situation is borderline critical, Deion Sanders sent a clear message to Shedeur Sanders, and the rest of Colorado players about this loss.

In the blink of an eye, Colorado’s season is in jeopardy as they sit behind multiple teams in the Big 12 standings. Deion’s side holds a record of 4-2 (2-1 Big 12) and are chasing behind BYU Cougars and Iowa State Cyclones, both 6-0 (3-0 Big 12). Although the narrow loss to conference rivals at home was a devastating blow to Sanders‘ program, the Buffaloes head coach made a valuable lesson out of it and sent a strong message to his players about the game.

“So the guys took it upon themselves, and they came out there with certainly a different attitude. Sometimes you get intoxicated a little bit with winning and start thinking that you really like that,” Sanders explained, via On3. “And this Saturday was a wake up call for a multitude of us.”

The Buffaloes have faced early adversity through the 2024 NCAA Football season. Injuries to key players and a tough loss to rival Nebraska on their second outing, they were able to push through and stay afloat in a competitive league. However, Deion was far from impressed with their last game at home against a ranked opponent.

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes looks prior to a game against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Pasadena, California.

“Accountability. Everyone must take accountability in their efforts, their preparation, the habits that we incurred in the game, the things that we didn’t do well at. To really hold yourself accountable to those things, let’s see you put it in to work today.“

Shedeur reviews his performance against Kansas State

Deion preaches accountability at every level, thus, college football sensation Shedeur Sanders is no exception. Shedeur has demonstrated personal growth in how he handled the postgame press conferences, showing a notable difference between the loss to Nebraska on September 7th and this past weekend’s defeat to Kansas State.

“It was aight,” Shedeur said, via DNVR Buffs. “There was definitely some sacks I shouldn’t have took, some reads that I gotta make. I’ll watch the film and see where I can improve because I don’t think anyone ever plays a perfect game and I didn’t play a perfect game.“