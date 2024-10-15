NCAAF News: Colorado star Shilo Sanders breaks silence on Deion's criticism after tough loss

Colorado Buffaloes star Shilo Sanders expressed his thoughts on Deion Sanders' harsh criticism of his performance during the Buffaloes loss to Kansas State Wildcats.

The Colorado Buffaloes’ momentum came to a screeching halt as their three-game win streak snapped in heartbreaking fashion during the team’s 31-28 loss to Kansas State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Making his return from a broken forearm, defensive back Shilo Sanders struggled in his first game back since September 7th, drawing sharp criticism from his father and head coach, Deion Sanders.

Deion did not sugarcoat his thoughts on his son and team safety’s play against the Wildcats. Against a powerful ground attack, Shilo struggled with his tackling form and was on the bad end of many explosive plays for the visiting team. “I thought he played horrible,” Sanders said. “I thought he was rusty. He was coming up trying to make the play but open field, one-on-one tackle, with that kind of back, that ain’t an easy task.”

Shilo was asked on the subject during his media availability on Tuesday. Ahead of Colorado’s matchup with the Arizona Wildcats, the Buffaloes safety broke silence and expressed he is eager to flip the script and return to his best form in the NCAA‘s week 8 matchup.

“We got on the phone right after the game, actually. I know I played horrible. You know I played horrible,” Shilo Sanders said, per On3. “It wasn’t like anything bad. It’s just, you play horrible. That’s what happened.”

Shilo Sanders #21 of the Colorado Buffaloes warms up before a game against the Oregon State Beavers at Folsom Field on November 4, 2023 in Boulder, Colorado.

Shilo makes honest admission on his game vs Kansas St

While Deion’s postgame remarks may have come across as harsh, the game tape tells the full story—Shilo’s performance against Kansas State was undeniably poor. Missed tackles in open space and questionable positioning in zone coverages made for a forgettable outing. It’s a game Shilo undoubtedly wishes he could have back and a stain on his college football resume.

“You work to get back, then you get back and have the worst game of your life,” Sanders said, per DNVR Buffs. “It’s really disappointing for me and especially the fans, you know? I’ve been seeing everybody turn on me and stuff, but I’m not worried about that because as soon as you do good, they’ll be right back on your side.“

The Buffaloes hope to bounce back on their upcoming visit to Tucson to take on the Arizona Wildcats on October 19th. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:00p.m.ET.