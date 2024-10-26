Trending topics:
NCAAF: Buckeyes QB Will Howard loses key teammate due to injury before game against Nebraska

In the lead-up to a big matchup in the NCAAF, Will Howard's Ohio State Buckeyes will take on Nebraska, facing the confirmed absence of a key player from their roster.

Quarterback Will Howard #18 of the Ohio State Buckeyes walks off the field after the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Ohio Stadium on October 05, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio.
© Jason Mowry/Getty ImagesQuarterback Will Howard #18 of the Ohio State Buckeyes walks off the field after the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Ohio Stadium on October 05, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio.

By Matías Persuh

Ohio State aims to get back on the winning track in the NCAAF, and to do so, they must defeat Nebraska in what promises to be a tough matchup. Unfortunately for Will Howard and his teammates, the team has confirmed the absence of a key player before this crucial showdown.

After their week off, Ryan Day’s squad will aim to secure a victory this season, following their last outing, which ended in a narrow defeat against the Oregon Ducks, 32-31.

The bad news heading into the important matchup against the Cornhuskers comes with the confirmation of the absence of their star safety, Lathan Ransom. The news was reported by ESPN journalist Pete Thamel.

“Sources: Ohio State starting safety Lathan Ransom will be out today against Nebraska with an undisclosed injury. He’s considered day-to-day,” the college football expert reported via his X (formerly Twitter) account.

Lathan Ransom

Lathan Ransom #12 of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Ryan Field on November 05, 2022 in Evanston, Illinois.

While the specific injury affecting the player has not been confirmed, according to Bucknuts’ Jonah Booker, Ransom has been seen wearing a walking boot on one of his legs in recent days.

The goal of returning to victory

The Buckeyes’ journey in the NCAAF had been flawless until their last appearance against Oregon. The Ducks managed to end Ohio’s undefeated streak with a narrow victory, winning 32-31.

After a week in which Day’s team had a chance to rest and cool off from the situation, their return to competition brings them face-to-face with a tough opponent in Nebraska, who will be looking to snatch the victory away from them once again.

Before their first loss, Ohio secured solid victories against Akron, Western Michigan, Marshall, Michigan State, and Iowa.

What’s next for the Ohio State Buckeyes?

  • vs Penn State, November 2nd
  • vs Purdue, November 9th
  • vs Northwestern, November 16th
  • vs Indiana, November 23rd
  • vs Michigan, November 30th
