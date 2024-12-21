Trending topics:
Where to watch Tennessee vs Ohio State live for free in the USA: 2024 College Football

Tennessee face Ohio State for the 2024 College Football Playoffs First Round. Here’s all the key information you need to catch this highly anticipated matchup live.

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Jack Sawyer
© IMAGO / Newscom WorldOhio State Buckeyes defensive end Jack Sawyer

By Leonardo Herrera

Tennessee will face off against Ohio State in the first round of the 2024 College Football Playoffs. Fans across the country can find all the key details here, including the official game date, kickoff time, and streaming information, ensuring they don’t miss a moment of this eagerly awaited showdown.

[Watch Tennessee vs Ohio State online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The College Football Playoff first round sets the stage for a compelling matchup as the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) host the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (10-2) at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. Ohio State is favored by 7 points, with the over/under set at 46.5.

The Buckeyes aim to bounce back from a tough 13-10 loss to archrival Michigan, while the Volunteers ride the momentum of a 36-23 win over Vanderbilt. Both teams are eager to make a statement and keep their championship hopes alive in this marquee showdown.

When will the Tennessee vs Ohio State match be played?

Tennessee play against Ohio State this Saturday, December 21st, in the highly anticipated College Football Playoffs First Round. The game will kick off at 8:00 PM (ET).

Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Jordan Matthews celebrates with wide receiver Mike Matthews – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Jordan Matthews celebrates with wide receiver Mike Matthews – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Tennessee vs Ohio State: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Tennessee vs Ohio State in the USA

How to watch Tennessee vs Ohio State in the USA Catch the 2024 college football clash between Tennessee and Ohio State live on Fubo (free trial). Alternatively, you can tune in to ABC and ESPN.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

