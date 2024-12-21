Where to watch Tennessee vs Ohio State live for free in the USA: 2024 College Football

Tennessee will face off against Ohio State in the first round of the 2024 College Football Playoffs. Fans across the country can find all the key details here, including the official game date, kickoff time, and streaming information, ensuring they don’t miss a moment of this eagerly awaited showdown.

The College Football Playoff first round sets the stage for a compelling matchup as the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) host the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (10-2) at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. Ohio State is favored by 7 points, with the over/under set at 46.5.

The Buckeyes aim to bounce back from a tough 13-10 loss to archrival Michigan, while the Volunteers ride the momentum of a 36-23 win over Vanderbilt. Both teams are eager to make a statement and keep their championship hopes alive in this marquee showdown.

When will the Tennessee vs Ohio State match be played?

Tennessee play against Ohio State this Saturday, December 21st, in the highly anticipated College Football Playoffs First Round. The game will kick off at 8:00 PM (ET).

Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Jordan Matthews celebrates with wide receiver Mike Matthews – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Tennessee vs Ohio State: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Tennessee vs Ohio State in the USA

