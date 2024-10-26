NCAAF News: LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier may get a key player back before the clash against Texas A&M

In their quest to continue growing in the NCAAF, the LSU Tigers must take down Texas A&M, and in good news for Garrett Nussmeier, he may have a key player back in his roster once again.

In what will undoubtedly be one of the most exciting matchups this weekend in the NCAAF, the LSU Tigers face a formidable opponent in Texas A&M. Fortunately for the team led by Garrett Nussmeier, the return of a key player was listed as probable after a lengthy injury kept him off the field.

The Tigers have achieved six wins and one loss this season. With the primary goal of staying on the winning path, the team led by Brian Kelly will have to face none other than the Aggies.

Good news has arrived for Nussmeier and company, as a player who has yet to make his season debut due to a serious injury has been listed as probable for this weekend, raising expectations about his participation in the game against Texas.

The player in question is none other than wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr., as confirmed by journalist Pete Nakos via his X (formerly Twitter) account: “LSU wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr. has been upgraded to probable for Saturday against Texas A&M, positioning him to make his season debut.”

Chris Hilton Jr. #17 of the LSU Tigers celebrates a touchdown during the ReliaQuest Bowl against the Wisconsin Badgers at Raymond James Stadium on January 01, 2024 in Tampa, Florida.

The star wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr. appeared in 11 games last season, recording 13 receptions for 225 yards and two touchdowns.

What happened to Chris Hilton Jr.?

Despite having an impressive season with only one loss and remaining undefeated in the SEC, the Tigers have had to navigate all their games so far without their star wide receiver, Hilton Jr. What exactly happened to the player?

LSU wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr. has not yet played in the 2024 season due to an ankle injury sustained during the Tigers’ Fall Camp in August. The redshirt junior has been evaluated daily for weeks as he works through his recovery, and after sitting out the first seven games.

A crucial showdown against Texas A&M

When it comes to the most storied programs in college football, LSU and Texas A&M are undoubtedly among the most prominent. This Saturday night, they will go head-to-head in what promises to be a highly significant matchup.

Both teams will enter the field today undefeated in SEC play this season. However, by the end of the day, one will celebrate while the other will not. Nussmeier’s squad is coming off a 34-10 victory over Arkansas, and they know they will face no less than Alabama next week.

The potential return of Hilton Jr. represents a significant boost for the Tigers’ offense, which aims to maintain the highest possible level of play to carry them far this season.