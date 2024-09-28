Trending topics:
NCAAF News: Aaron Taylor slams ACC over controversial Hail Mary in Miami-Virginia Tech showdown

The game didn’t end in the best way, as the Hail Mary was initially ruled a touchdown but was overturned after a lengthy review. This decision did not sit well with analyst Aaron Taylor.

Benji Gosnell #82 of the Virginia Tech Hokies scores a receiving touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes during the first quarter of the game at Hard Rock Stadium on September 27, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
By Richard Tovar

The Virginia Tech Hokies came up short in a hard-fought Week 5 matchup, losing 34-38 to the Miami Hurricanes in a game that nearly ended on a Hail Mary touchdown. Initially ruled a touchdown, the dramatic final play was overturned after an extended review, sparking frustration and debate.

One of the most respected voices in college football, Aaron Taylor, did not hold back in his criticism of the ACC‘s decision to overturn the call. Taylor argued that the original ruling of a touchdown should have stood, especially after such a prolonged review.

“If it takes 6 minutes to figure out what happened, it’s not definitive,” Taylor remarked. “This whole thing is not a great look for the ACC.”

The overturned call could have changed the outcome for the Hokies, who now drop to 2-3 on the season. Miami, on the other hand, remains undefeated at 5-0 overall and 1-0 in conference play. Ranked No. 7 in the nation, the Hurricanes took advantage of their home field edge.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 27: Miami Hurricanes defenders break up a pass intended for Da’Quan Felton #9 of the Virginia Tech Hokies during the fourth quarter of the game at Hard Rock Stadium on September 27, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Virginia Tech’s Tough 2024 Season

The Hokies have struggled so far in the 2024 NCAAF season. Following a Week 3 road win against Old Dominion, Virginia Tech has now dropped two consecutive games, including this close loss to Miami. Their overall record sits at 2-3, with an 0-1 mark in ACC play.

Looking ahead, Virginia Tech won’t return home until Week 7 when they face Boston College. Before that, they’ll hit the road again to take on Stanford, a team set to face Clemson on September 28.

