NCAAB News: Cooper Flagg knows he needs to be better at one thing

Cooper Flagg’s masterpiece vs. NC State was one for the ages. Duke and college basketball beat writers have already written and talked a lot about it, but there’s one aspect that has gone overlooked.

Flagg was mostly quiet for the first half before absolutely taking over in the final segment of the game. And while he’s already admitted that coach Jon Scheyer called him soft, he hadn’t dug deep into those remarks.

Now, the projected first-overall pick in the upcoming edition of the NBA Draft has admitted that that’s been an issue for him. That’s why he knows he needs to be more aggressive.

Cooper Flagg says he needs to toughen up

“It’s not a choice anymore; I have to be aggressive,” Flagg said. “What coach has told me, is that’s going to create for everyone else. In the first half, I felt that a little more — just being passive and playing soft. I can’t create for anyone else that way. I can’t get anyone else open if I’m playing soft. For me, it’s no longer a choice of whether I want to be aggressive or not. I have to be aggressive at all times.”

Cooper Flagg #2 of the Duke Blue Devils reacts following a dunk

Even so, as harsh as his coach was, it’s not like he didn’t know he could take it. If anything, Coach Scheyer gives him credit for being able to bounce back and dominate:

“In that timeout, I challenged him because his game is not just about scoring but his game is about impacting winning in every facet. He knew it. Credit him for responding,” Scheyer said.

Flagg’s relentless approach and determination to get better might be just what sets him apart from the rest of the pack when NBA teams are on the clock in the Draft.