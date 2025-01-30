Trending topics:
NCAAB News: Ace Bailey has a simple explanation for his 37-point explosion

Ace Bailey knows the game of basketball can be rather simple at times.

By Ernesto Cova

Ace Bailey #4 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights
With his 37-point outing vs. Northwestern, Ace Bailey has now become the first Division I freshman with multiple 35+ points in a season since Trae Young did it with Oklahoma.

The Rutgers freshman dropped 37 points on 20 shots, adding six boards and three blocks to lead the Scarlet Knights to a 79-72 win without co-star Dylan Harper.

Bailey dropped 39 in the other game in which Harper was out, once again showcasing his mesmerizing scoring ability. When asked about his game, however, he had a simple explanation: The guys kept finding him.

Ace Bailey credits teammates for 37-point outburst.

“They gave me the ball when it was time to give me the ball,” said Bailey. “And I went to work.” Coach Steve Pikiell had a similar sentiment, stating, “Ace, what can you say? Just special.”

Bailey is currently leading the Big Ten in conference-only scoring at a whopping 22.1 points per game. He could challenge Duke’s Cooper Flagg atop the 2025 NBA Draft.

His team is now sitting on an 11-0 record (4-6 in the Big Ten) and will now square off against Michigan on Saturday. If Harper can’t go, Bailey will be in for another massive night.

