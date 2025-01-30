NCAAB News: Dan Hurley gets real on Alex Karaban’s terrible shooting night vs. De Paul

Alex Karaban has been the UConn Huskies’ go-to guy more often than not this season. That’s why it was so rare to see him go 1-of-14 from the floor in the win vs. De Paul.

Karaban finished the game with just eight points, which is almost half of his season average of 15.4 points. Notably, he scored just nine on 4-of-13 from the field in the loss to Xavier on Saturday.

Nevertheless, even in spite of his shooting woes, Huskies coach Dan Hurley still liked what he saw from his star. Following the win, he praised him for his aggressiveness and ability to contribute to other areas of the game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dan Hurley praises Alex Karaban despite off night

“I thought he showed growth by keep shooting. If he made a couple more, he probably would have taken 18, and he has to do that right now with Liam (McNeeley) out,” Hurley said.

Dan Hurley

Advertisement

“It’s part of his development to be the face and the top guy in the scouting report … He’s going to continue to get better at making harder shots. I was just happy that he stayed aggressive, continued to put pressure on the paint, and even when he’s missing shots, he still creates space for other people,“ the coach added.

Advertisement

see also 25 highest-paid college basketball head coaches: Who earns the most?

At least, Karaban, like great players do, found other ways to make an impact for his team, finishing with a game-high eight assists and six rebounds. Hopefully, his shot will start falling again in his next outing.