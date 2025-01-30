NCAAB News: Insider has terrible news about Dylan Harper

Even in his absence, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights were able to weather the storm without Dylan Harper. Ace Bailey took things into his own hands to take down Northwestern.

The projected top-three pick in the 2025 NBA Draft couldn’t suit up to play in his team’s last game, as he continues to deal with a nagging ankle injury that also limited him in his last outing.

Coach Steve Pikiell had already praised Harper’s toughness for trying to play through the injury. However, Brian Fonseca of NJ has some less-than-encouraging news.

Dylan Harper is currently on a walking boot

“Dylan Harper is OUT for tonight’s game against Northwestern. He is evaluated as day-to-day, putting his availability for Saturday’s game against Michigan in question. Harper has been seen in a walking boot on multiple occasions since Saturday,” he wrote.

Harper is reportedly being listed as day-to-day, but we’ve already seen this kind of thing in the past. His team might not even make the NCAA tournament, so there might be no point in rushing him.

As much as the fans would want to watch him and as much as he should want to play, he can’t put his future at risk. Maybe, if this condition lingers, he will be wise to shut himself down for the season and focus on the NBA Draft.