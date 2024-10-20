NCAAF News: Deion Sanders shares heartfelt message to son Shilo after Colorado's win at Arizona

As in life, football always gives out second chances. During the Colorado Buffaloes commanding win over the Arizona Wildcats, safety Shilo Sanders made the most of his opportunity to redeem himself. Head coach Deion Sanders shared a heartfelt message to his son for his performance.

“WOW. what a difference a week makes! 1 minute you’re the topic of ridicule because it’s your 1st time in your career that u showed vulnerability in your game but a week later you’re back to the PHYSICAL AGGRESSIVE DAWG that we all know,” Sanders posted on his Instagram account.

Last week, Shilo returned to the lineup with a bad game against Kansas State. After the game, Deion put his son on blast and made a harsh admission on Shilo’s performance: “I thought he played horrible,” he said. “I thought he was rusty.”

Deion did not shy away from making an honest assesment on his son’s performance then. A week later, Coach Prime gave credit where it’s due and handed Shilo his flowers after an all-around impressive defensive game from the Buffaloes.

Buffaloes look to stay afloat in Big 12

The Buffaloes are facing critical weeks for their college football aspirations. Their conference’s standings are tight and will go down to the wire. The win over Arizona helped Deion’s team keep their hopes alive, but the road does not get any easier ahead.

