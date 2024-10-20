Trending topics:
NCAAF News: Deion Sanders shares heartfelt message to son Shilo after Colorado's win at Arizona

After a dominant win over the Arizona Wildcats, Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders shared a emotional message to son Shilo Sanders.

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes watches as his team plays their spring game at Folsom Field on April 27, 2024 in Boulder, Colorado.
© Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty ImagesHead coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes watches as his team plays their spring game at Folsom Field on April 27, 2024 in Boulder, Colorado.

By Federico O'donnell

As in life, football always gives out second chances. During the Colorado Buffaloes commanding win over the Arizona Wildcats, safety Shilo Sanders made the most of his opportunity to redeem himself. Head coach Deion Sanders shared a heartfelt message to his son for his performance.

After a heartbreaking loss at home, the Colorado Buffaloes righted the ship and imposed their will over the Arizona Wildcats in Tucson. The Buffs won 34-7 and improved to 5-2 on their NCAA season. The defense had a phenomenal outing after weeks of turmoil and Deion Sanders shared an emotional message to his son Shilo for his resiliency.

“WOW. what a difference a week makes! 1 minute you’re the topic of ridicule because it’s your 1st time in your career that u showed vulnerability in your game but a week later you’re back to the PHYSICAL AGGRESSIVE DAWG that we all know,” Sanders posted on his Instagram account.

Last week, Shilo returned to the lineup with a bad game against Kansas State. After the game, Deion put his son on blast and made a harsh admission on Shilo’s performance: “I thought he played horrible,” he said. “I thought he was rusty.”

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes looks on from the sidelines during the first half of a game against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Pasadena, California.

Deion did not shy away from making an honest assesment on his son’s performance then. A week later, Coach Prime gave credit where it’s due and handed Shilo his flowers after an all-around impressive defensive game from the Buffaloes.

Buffaloes look to stay afloat in Big 12

The Buffaloes are facing critical weeks for their college football aspirations. Their conference’s standings are tight and will go down to the wire. The win over Arizona helped Deion’s team keep their hopes alive, but the road does not get any easier ahead.

Upcoming schedule

  • vs Cincinnati Bearcats on October 26th
  • at Texas Tech Red Raiders on November 9th
  • vs Utah Utes on November 16th
  • at Kansas Jayhawks on November 23rd
  • vs Oklahoma State Cowboys on November 29th
Federico O'donnell

Federico O’Donnell is a bilingual sports writer from Argentina, fluent in both Spanish and English. He joined Bolavip US in August 2024 while completing his Journalism degree at Universidad de Ciencias Empresariales y Sociales (UCES). Federico has covered soccer and the NHL for various media outlets, including ExtraTimeTalk and Last Word on Hockey. His extensive knowledge of soccer, NBA, NFL, NCAAF, and NHL, combined with his passion for these sports, allows him to effectively handle breaking news and deliver insightful analysis.

