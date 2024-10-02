NCAAF News: Shedeur Sanders has strong message for Jalen Milroe, Alabama's weapon

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders has established himself among the top QBs in the nation. With the Buffaloes in the playoff hunt, they need to keep a close eye on the top programs they may face down the road. Like most college football enthusiasts, Sanders tuned into the Georgia Bulldogs at Alabama Crimson Tide matchup. Afterwards, Shedeur sent a strong message to Jalen Milroe‘s new weapon at Bama.

The Crimson Tide knocked the Bulldogs out. The game was dynamic and no lead was ever safe. Alabama jumped to the lead late, thanks to a jaw-dropping touchdown from their youngest wideout.

Ryan Williams is only 17 years old, yet the young athlete has broken out and cemented his place in Alabama’s WR room. The NCAA universe was shocked with the freshman’s performance against Georgia and even Shedeur took notice.

“I saw that. That receiver is crazy, bro. He’s crazy, bro,” Sanders said on his podcast 2 Legendary with Shedeur Sanders. “I’m happy for him that he’s able to finally be able to shine his first year. I feel like he’s going to be a great receiver.”

Shedeur Sanders #2 of the Colorado Buffaloes celebrates after throwing his 100th career touchdown during the third quarter against the North Dakota State Bison at Folsom Field on August 29, 2024 in Boulder, Colorado.

Ryan Williams freshman season by the numbers

Shedeur and Travis Hunter may be the best duo in college football at the moment. However, Jalen Milroe has found his number one target in the likes of teenager Ryan Williams and may be sneaking in that conversation.

“I first learned about him kind of like whenever [Deion “Bucky” Sanders Jr.] was playing with them on NCAA on College Football 25,” Sanders stated. “I’m like, ‘Hey bruh, this guy that’s making all these plays, bruh, he got to do it in a game. He got to do it in a game, bro. He got to.’ Because in the game it was just being sick. But then you know he’s actually able to do that.”

Williams has surreal numbers for a true freshman playing in the ultra-competitive SEC. Furthermore, Williams has earned his spot on a talent-packed Alabama roster. So far, Ryan Williams’ first year in Tuscaloosa has been remarkable, with the 17-year old recording 16 catches for 462 yards and 5 touchdowns in as many appearances.