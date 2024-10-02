NCAAF News: Deion Sanders throws Shedeur under the bus after Buffaloes practice

The Colorado Buffaloes have gotten back on track. With a 4-1 record, they sit near the top of the Big 12 conference and are firmly in the playoff hunt. However, Deion Sanders knows his team cannot afford to get complacent. No days off, no matter the name on the back of the jersey. Even his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, was not immune to his high standards, as Deion publicly called him out for his poor performance after practice.

Shedeur Sanders has been pivotal to the Buffaloes‘ early success. His standout moment so far this season was the game-tying, last-second Hail Mary against the Baylor Bears. However, despite his achievements, the ultimate goal still lies far ahead. If the Buffaloes are serious about their championship aspirations, they must keep their foot on the gas.

Deion Sanders has often faced criticism for his coaching style, and the fact that he coaches both of his sons has sparked some controversy in college football. Still, the name on the back of the jersey doesn’t influence how Coach Prime evaluates his players.

Though Colorado heads into their bye week riding high, Deion does not tolerate a lack of effort. Not even Shedeur was immune from his sharp criticism. “Shedeur that was horrible from you today….You got to come with a better effort and more focus,” Deion blasted his son and quarterback Shedeur.

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) walks to the sideline in action during a NCAA, College League, USA Division 1 football game between Colorado Buffalos and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, NE.

Shedeur’s 2024 season by the numbers

Shedeur Sanders is ranked among the top quarterbacks prospects heading into next year’s NFL Draft. Though Sanders has cemented his position as one of the biggest stars in the NCAA, the job is far from finished. Deion doesn’t want his son losing any step and so put him on blast in front of the team. That was Deion’s patent-pending wake up call for his son.

Through five weeks, Shedeur has completed 138 passes out of 197 attempts. Sanders’ production totals 1,630 passing yards, 14 touchdowns and 3 interceptions.