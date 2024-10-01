NCAAF News: Buffaloes' Deion Sanders makes something clear on Shedeur's future

The Colorado Buffaloes have plenty on their plate. With a 4-1 record, they are vying for a spot in the Big 12 Championship game. Yet, much of the conversation around the team has shifted to its key stars, many of whom are expected to declare for the NFL Draft at season’s end. Deion Sanders made something clear on the NFL future of his son and team quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Shedeur Sanders is regarded as one of the top prospects for the 2025 NFL Draft, widely expected to be a high pick. However, an early selection could turn out to be a double-edged sword—a wolf in sheep’s clothing, if you will. Deion Sanders is fully aware of this possibility and has shared his thoughts on his son’s path.

“Honestly, we’ve talked about it extensively,” Sanders said. “I talk to a multitude of teams at practice every day, but I want what’s best for him. I want him to be happy as well. You really don’t get to dictate where your son gets to go because there’s a draft process, but you know us. We know who ain’t trying to win in the NFL. You know who’s consistently in the basement year after year after year. You don’t want that situation for your kid or your family members.”

Deion highlighted a common issue for many college football stars who find themselves in difficult situations in the NFL. Rarely do successful teams hold the top picks in the Draft.

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes talks with Shedeur Sanders #2 during the second half of a game against the UCF Knights at FBC Mortgage Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Orlando, Florida.

Could Deion pull a ‘Manning’?

The story is well known: Eli Manning was originally drafted by the San Diego Chargers, though the Ole Miss product clearly stated he did not intend to play for that organization. The Chargers drafted him anyways with the first overall pick. However, they traded Eli to the New York Giants roughly an hour after they announced their selection.

Deion Sanders was asked if he would consider a similar move if Shedeur were drafted by a less-than-desirable organization. As one of the top QB prospects in the NCAA, Shedeur is expected to be a first-round pick in next year’s draft, which could mean landing with a struggling team. Deion’s lighthearted response didn’t fully resolve the question but left the door open.

“[I’ll pull an] Eli, a Lavar Ball, a LeBron (James) … I’m pulling all of them.“

Shedeur sends strong message to critics

Like his father, Shedeur Sanders isn’t shy about sharing his thoughts. If the Sanders have something on their minds, everyone will hear it. Recently, Shedeur delivered a sharp message to his critics.

“Whatever you said at any point in time, I’m not really a forgiving type,” Sanders said, per On3. “So that’s how I am. Dad’s older, he’s more forgiving and he always tells me to be a little bit that way. I don’t forget anything, I don’t forget what anybody ever said, and personally, I’m not one to make friends or feel like just because success is going on now, I’m gonna forgive everybody.“

