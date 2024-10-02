Trending topics:
NCAAF News: Deion Sanders warns Colorado has already found Travis Hunter's heir

Deion Sanders warns Colorado Buffaloes have already found two-way star Travis Hunter's heir.

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes looks prior to a game against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Pasadena, California.
Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes looks prior to a game against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Pasadena, California.

By Federico O'donnell

Deion Sanders boasts the best player in college football on his roster. Travis Hunter excels as both a cornerback and wide receiver—a rare feat at such level. No athlete has dominated two positions quite like the Colorado Buffaloes‘ star. As Hunter prepares to declare for the NFL Draft at season’s end, his legacy and records will remain. However, Deion has already sent a warning to the league: Colorado has found his heir.

Phenoms like Travis Hunter only come around once in a generation. Head coach Sanders has some expertise on the subject. Sanders did play sporadically on offense or special teams (not to mention his successful MLB career), but not even Primetime managed to handle the big load of snaps consistently as Hunter has.

The young player is playing through his senior year and headed for the NFL in the offseason, thus, many believe his absence will be felt in Boulder. However, Deion is confident Colorado has their successor.

You only thought we had Travis, he next,” Sanders said on Isaiah Hardge. Hardge, a redshirt freshman who plays on both sides of the ball, has big shoes to fill with Hunter’s departure. However, Deion and the Buffaloes are confident that he can step up and continue the legacy of the standout two-way star, ready to shine in the 2025 NCAA season.

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes watches as his team plays their spring game at Folsom Field on April 27, 2024 in Boulder, Colorado.

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes watches as his team plays their spring game at Folsom Field on April 27, 2024 in Boulder, Colorado.

Travis Hunter’s road to Heisman?

The stellar Buffaloes wideout/cornerback has piled on impressive performances to start this season. Hunter remains a factor week in and week out. His tape and stats sit him among the favorites to the Heisman.

NCAAF News: Buffaloes\&#039; Deion Sanders makes something clear on Shedeur\&#039;s future

see also

NCAAF News: Buffaloes" Deion Sanders makes something clear on Shedeur"s future

Through five weeks Hunter is among the top receivers in college football with 46 catches, 561 yards and 6 touchdowns. As a defensive back, Hunter has two interceptions and one forced fumble, so far this year.

Hunter will look to add onto his astounding season when the Colorado Buffaloes return to action vs Kansas State Wildcats on October 12th.

Federico O'donnell

Federico O’Donnell is a bilingual sports writer from Argentina, fluent in both Spanish and English. He joined Bolavip US in August 2024 while completing his Journalism degree at Universidad de Ciencias Empresariales y Sociales (UCES). Federico has covered soccer and the NHL for various media outlets, including ExtraTimeTalk and Last Word on Hockey. His extensive knowledge of soccer, NBA, NFL, NCAAF, and NHL, combined with his passion for these sports, allows him to effectively handle breaking news and deliver insightful analysis.

