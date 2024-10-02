NCAAF News: Deion Sanders warns Colorado has already found Travis Hunter's heir

Deion Sanders boasts the best player in college football on his roster. Travis Hunter excels as both a cornerback and wide receiver—a rare feat at such level. No athlete has dominated two positions quite like the Colorado Buffaloes‘ star. As Hunter prepares to declare for the NFL Draft at season’s end, his legacy and records will remain. However, Deion has already sent a warning to the league: Colorado has found his heir.

Phenoms like Travis Hunter only come around once in a generation. Head coach Sanders has some expertise on the subject. Sanders did play sporadically on offense or special teams (not to mention his successful MLB career), but not even Primetime managed to handle the big load of snaps consistently as Hunter has.

The young player is playing through his senior year and headed for the NFL in the offseason, thus, many believe his absence will be felt in Boulder. However, Deion is confident Colorado has their successor.

“You only thought we had Travis, he next,” Sanders said on Isaiah Hardge. Hardge, a redshirt freshman who plays on both sides of the ball, has big shoes to fill with Hunter’s departure. However, Deion and the Buffaloes are confident that he can step up and continue the legacy of the standout two-way star, ready to shine in the 2025 NCAA season.

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes watches as his team plays their spring game at Folsom Field on April 27, 2024 in Boulder, Colorado.

Travis Hunter’s road to Heisman?

The stellar Buffaloes wideout/cornerback has piled on impressive performances to start this season. Hunter remains a factor week in and week out. His tape and stats sit him among the favorites to the Heisman.

Through five weeks Hunter is among the top receivers in college football with 46 catches, 561 yards and 6 touchdowns. As a defensive back, Hunter has two interceptions and one forced fumble, so far this year.

Hunter will look to add onto his astounding season when the Colorado Buffaloes return to action vs Kansas State Wildcats on October 12th.