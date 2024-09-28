Where to watch Arizona vs Utah live for free in the USA: 2024 College Football

Arizona will face Utah in a Week 5 clash of the 2024 college football season. Here's everything you need to know about when and where to catch all the live action from this exciting matchup.

Arizona and Utah will face against each other in a Week 5 matchup of the 2024 college football season. Fans across the USA should stay alert for important details like the official game date, kickoff time, and streaming info to make sure they don’t miss any of the action.

[Watch Arizona vs Utah online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The No. 10 Utah Utes (4-0) are riding high after a gritty 22-19 victory over Oklahoma State, proving their ability to grind out wins in tight situations. Meanwhile, the Arizona Wildcats (2-1) are coming off a tough 31-7 loss to Kansas State, and they’ll need a quick rebound if they hope to keep pace with a red-hot Utah team.

Utah are an 8-point favorite, with Oddsmakers expecting the Utes to extend their unbeaten streak. Arizona faces a daunting task as they try to bounce back from last week’s disappointment, while Utah looks to stay perfect at home. With the point total set at 47.5, the Utes will aim to maintain their dominant form and keep their conference title hopes on track.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Arizona vs Utah match be played?

Arizona face Utah this Saturday, September 28th, in a highly anticipated Week 5 matchup of the 2024 college football season. The game will kick off at 10:15 PM (ET).

Arizona Wildcats running back DJ Williams – IMAGO / Newscom World

Advertisement

Arizona vs Utah: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:15 PM

CT: 9:15 PM

MT: 8:15 PM

PT: 7:15 PM

see also NCAAF News: Dabo Swinney sends clear message to Stanford ahead of ACC Week 5 showdown

How to watch Arizona vs Utah in the USA

Catch the 2024 college football clash between Arizona and Utah live on Fubo, which offers a free trial. Alternatively, you can tune in to ESPN.