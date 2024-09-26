Trending topics:
NCAAF News: Dabo Swinney sends clear message to Stanford ahead of ACC Week 5 showdown

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney acknowledged that Stanford is a dangerous opponent, but he made it clear they know he’s ready for the game at Death Valley, where Clemson will have the home-field advantage.

Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers walks the sidelines as they take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Memorial Stadium on November 4, 2023 in Clemson, South Carolina.
By Richard Tovar

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and the Tigers are gearing up for their Week 5 matchup against Stanford under the lights at Death Valley. It’s a special night game for the home team, which comes in riding the momentum of two straight wins against previously undefeated opponents. Swinney acknowledged Stanford’s strengths, particularly their quarterback, who he called their most dangerous weapon.

Dabo Swinney noted that Stanford is going to compete hard, but emphasized that the Tigers will be ready to match their energy and intensity. During a press conference on September 24, he highlighted the importance of containing Stanford’s quarterback, Ashton Daniels, saying:

“It’s going to be very important for us, obviously, to win up front but to be very disciplined in how we rush this guy. We’ve got to do a great job defending the screen game, and we’ve got to cover them. You can’t let him sit there and hold the ball.”

Swinney stressed the need for discipline and a focused approach, similar to how they executed against Kentucky the previous week. He added, “We’ve got to do a great job, just like we did last week.”

Cade Klubnik #2 of the Clemson Tigers

Cade Klubnik #2 of the Clemson Tigers rolls out to pass during the first quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Aflac Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 31, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

On the offensive side, Swinney praised his own quarterback, noting that he’s playing at a high level and making smart decisions. “Our quarterback is really at a high level from a decision-making standpoint. He’s playing with a lot of confidence, and we just want to continue nurturing that.”

Clemson Tigers defense in 2024

As for the defense, Swinney expressed optimism about its progress. “I think defensively we’re going to continue to get better. That first group is pretty good.” They’re big favorites to win this game at home by more than twenty points.

Heading into the game against Stanford, Clemson’s defense has allowed an average of 29.66 points over their last three games. Their highest points allowed came against NC State, where they gave up 35 but still secured a 59-35 victory.

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

Richard “Richie” Tovar is a bilingual sports writer with over 13 years of experience and a bachelor’s degree in statistics. Born and raised in Venezuela, Richard has always had a deep connection with American sports, particularly the NFL, which he follows closely and covers extensively, along with College Football. Coming from a baseball-loving country, he also covers MLB every season. Since joining Bolavip US in 2021, Richard has continued to grow as a writer, showcasing his passion for numbers and statistics in many of his articles. Outside of sports, he enjoys programming, nature, going to the gym, and cooking homemade meals.

