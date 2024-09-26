NCAAF News: Dabo Swinney sends clear message to Stanford ahead of ACC Week 5 showdown

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney acknowledged that Stanford is a dangerous opponent, but he made it clear they know he’s ready for the game at Death Valley, where Clemson will have the home-field advantage.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and the Tigers are gearing up for their Week 5 matchup against Stanford under the lights at Death Valley. It’s a special night game for the home team, which comes in riding the momentum of two straight wins against previously undefeated opponents. Swinney acknowledged Stanford’s strengths, particularly their quarterback, who he called their most dangerous weapon.

Dabo Swinney noted that Stanford is going to compete hard, but emphasized that the Tigers will be ready to match their energy and intensity. During a press conference on September 24, he highlighted the importance of containing Stanford’s quarterback, Ashton Daniels, saying:

“It’s going to be very important for us, obviously, to win up front but to be very disciplined in how we rush this guy. We’ve got to do a great job defending the screen game, and we’ve got to cover them. You can’t let him sit there and hold the ball.”

Swinney stressed the need for discipline and a focused approach, similar to how they executed against Kentucky the previous week. He added, “We’ve got to do a great job, just like we did last week.”

On the offensive side, Swinney praised his own quarterback, noting that he’s playing at a high level and making smart decisions. “Our quarterback is really at a high level from a decision-making standpoint. He’s playing with a lot of confidence, and we just want to continue nurturing that.”

Clemson Tigers defense in 2024

As for the defense, Swinney expressed optimism about its progress. “I think defensively we’re going to continue to get better. That first group is pretty good.” They’re big favorites to win this game at home by more than twenty points.

Heading into the game against Stanford, Clemson’s defense has allowed an average of 29.66 points over their last three games. Their highest points allowed came against NC State, where they gave up 35 but still secured a 59-35 victory.

