Where to watch Mississippi State vs Texas live for free in the USA: 2024 College Football

Mississippi State will face Texas in a Week 5 clash of the 2024 college football season. Here's everything you need to know about when and where to catch all the live action from this exciting matchup.

Quinn Ewers of the Texas Longhorns
© IMAGO / ZUMA Press WireQuinn Ewers of the Texas Longhorns

By Leonardo Herrera

Mississippi State will face off against Texas in a Week 5 clash of the 2024 college football season. USA fans looking forward to the clash should stay tuned for key updates, including the official game date, kickoff time, and streaming information, ensuring they don’t miss a moment of the action.

[Watch Mississippi State vs Texas online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Texas will put their perfect record on the line in this Week 5 matchup. The Longhorns, sitting at 4-0, have established themselves as a dominant force, earning the top spot in the rankings. Meanwhile, the Mississippi State enter the game as heavy underdogs, with a 1-3 record and a 37.5-point spread against them. Oddsmakers have set the over/under for this contest at 61.5.

In their most recent outing, Texas cruised to a commanding 51-3 victory over the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks, showcasing their offensive firepower. The Bulldogs, on the other hand, are coming off a 45-28 loss to the Florida Gators, continuing their early-season struggles. Mississippi State will need to overcome long odds to compete with a Texas squad firing on all cylinders.

When will the Mississippi State vs Texas match be played?

Mississippi State take on Texas this Saturday, September 28th, in a highly anticipated Week 5 matchup of the 2024 college football season. The game will kick off at 4:15 PM (ET).

Wide receiver Kelly Akharaiyi of the Mississippi State Bulldogs – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Wide receiver Kelly Akharaiyi of the Mississippi State Bulldogs – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Mississippi State vs Texas: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:15 PM
CT: 3:15 PM
MT: 2:15 PM
PT: 1:15 PM

How to watch Mississippi State vs Texas in the USA

Catch the 2024 college football clash between Mississippi State and Texas live on Fubo, which offers a free trial. Alternatively, you can tune in to SEC Network.

