NCAAF News: Tim Tebow makes bold statement on Longhorns' Arch Manning, Steve Sarkisian

The Texas Longhorns started off the season on the right foot and have passed their early tests with flying colours. Despite their starting quarterback’s injury, the Horns showed their ‘next man up’ mentality and kept their undefeated hopes alive. Though Texas has yet to face the top programs, Tim Tebow made a bold statement about head coach Steve Sarkisian and high-profile backup QB Arch Manning.

Texas is ranked in first place in college football, according to the AP Top-25 rankings. The Horns have cruised through their first four games of the season with little to no difficulty. In times of adversity, the team rallied and prevailed. Although the schedule has been favorable so far, Texas has shown that they are a juggernaut in the SEC.

Coming into the season the talk around Coach Sark’s team was centered on their QB room and how the staff would handle their duo of star quarterbacks. Due to an unfortunate injury, the Longhorns have seen much more from Arch Manning than they expected to during the summer. Tim Tebow believes the program has handled the competition at the position to perfection and made a bold affirmation on Steve Sarkisian.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Arch is very comfortable in whatever is called and he should be because Coach Sark is maybe the best to do it right now in play calling,” Tebow said, per Sporting News. “I think Sark is to college what Kyle Shanahan is to the NFL right now, and he just looks comfortable to me.”

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) gets ready to hand the ball off during the 2nd half of the NCAA, College League, USA Football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and Texas Longhorns at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Advertisement

QB1 on Saturday remains a mistery

The Texas Longhorns will kick off their SEC schedule on September 28th when they host the Mississippi State Bulldogs. The Bulldogs announced freshman QB Michael Van Buren Jr will call the shots at the huddle. However, the biggest storyline ahead of the matchup remains unresolved.

Advertisement

see also NCAAF News: Rival HC makes something clear about Texas’ Arch Manning, Quinn Ewers

“We’re going to decide on the quarterback thing tomorrow (Friday),” Sarkisian said, via On3. “It won’t be a secret. We’re not trying to pull the wool over anybody’s eyes. Just want to give Quinn every opportunity to see if he’s ready to play and what he looks like. I’d say he’s improved every day. I think Arch has had a very good week.”

Advertisement

Regardless of who is at the helm for the Longhorns, Texas expects their quarterbacks to lead them to victory over the crestfallen Bulldogs. Mississippi State views this matchup as the perfect opportunity to turn their season around as they currently hold a 1-3 record in the NCAA with their future looking gloomy.