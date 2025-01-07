NCAAF News: Kirby Smart, Georgia snag top weapon from Texas A&M through transfer portal

Kirby Smart has quickly moved on from the disappointing CFP Quarterfinal loss to Notre Dame and hopes the rest of the Georgia Bulldogs will do the same. Just days after the elimination from the playoffs, Georgia’s head coach is looking ahead to a challenging 2025 season, and he has signed an elite Texas A&M transfer in order to add firepower to the offense.

The Dawgs’ season ended in heartbreak after the 23-10 defeat at the hands of the Fighting Irish during the Sugar Bowl. While the Bulldogs have proven to be one of the top programs in college football every year, they’ll be put to the test once again next season.

Smart is confident in his abilities and the talented roster in Athens, however, he faces a tall order as the school will be without some vital players in 2025. Top stars in Athens have declared for the NFL Draft, and others announced their transfer to different schools in the NCAA. Regardless, Smart has brought in a talented weapon from Texas A&M as he hopes he’s found the Dawgs’ next great receiver.

Texas A&M wideout Noah Thomas committed to the University of Georgia, and will hope to make an immediate impact on the program. The 6-foot-6 receiver adds much needed physical presence to the offense, and much versatility.

Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts during the fourth quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Thomas walks into Georgia as a senior year talent, coming off high school as a four-star recruit and putting on impressive numbers at College Station. During his third NCAA season with the Aggies, Thomas registered 39 catches for 574 yards and 8 touchdowns.

Depth at WR

The Bulldogs add a critical piece to their struggling receivers department for the 2025 campaign. Georgia’s leading receivers during the 2024 season, Dominic Lovett and Arian Smith, will both be heading to the NFL Draft, leaving a big void and much playing time on the table for Thomas to take advantage of.

Third-leading wideout Dillon Bell, however, announced he’ll return for his senior season in 2025. While Colbie Young and Rara Thomas‘ situation remains unclear, after dealing with felony charges, the Dawgs apprecciate the much needed aid they can get from Noah Thomas, and the fourth-year wideout hopes to find his groove in Athens before declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Noah Thomas #3 of the Texas A&M Aggies reacts after scoring a touchdown against the USC Trojans during second half of the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on December 27, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Trojans defeated the Aggies 35-31.

Another wideout transfer in town

Noah Thomas joins Zachariah Branch, a wide receiver from USC who transferred to Smart’s program recently ahead of the upcoming campaign. Fellow freshman Branch joins after being dubbed the 4th best receiver in the 2024 class, and following a strong freshman year, in which he piled up 47 passes for 503 yards and one touchdown with the Trojans.

Branch is joined by his brother, Zion, a safety who will also aim to be a vital asset to the Dawgs’ secondary. With stars like Malaki Starks declaring for the Draft and leaving significant gaps, Zion’s contribution could be crucial.