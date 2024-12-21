Controversial NBA legend Isiah Thomas advises Warriors' Stephen Curry on his Hall of Fame induction

The Golden State Warriors planted the seeds of their most successful era by selecting Stephen Curry in the 2009 NBA Draft. The Akron, Ohio-born point guard played a central role in the Warriors’ championship dynasty, capturing four titles between 2015 and 2022. His groundbreaking style of play redefined modern basketball, solidifying his place as a future Hall of Famer. Now league legend Isiah Thomas offered Curry advice on how he should approach the honor when the time comes.

Thomas recently appeared on Come And Talk 2 Me, where he spoke with former Golden State Warriors coach Mark Jackson. During the conversation, Isaiah highlighted the significant role Jackson played in Curry’s development, crediting him for instilling confidence in the star point guard during his formative years.

“Mark Jackson put that battery in Steph Curry’s back and gave him mad confidence. When Steph goes into the Hall of Fame, I hope he remembers you as the person that gave him the type of confidence he plays with today,” Thomas stated.

“Everybody gets credit for Steph and Klay (Thompson). But I’ll say this: If Mark Jackson don’t let Steph shoot from the hashmark, don’t let Klay take bad shots, and don’t pump them up and say ‘these are the greatest shooters ever,’ there would be no Steph, there would be no Klay,” said the Detroit Pistons legend.

Thomas went on to praise Jackson even further, acknowledging him as the coach who sparked a fundamental shift in the way the NBA game is played today. “Now they all lie and say, ‘Well, if I had Stephen Curry, I’d let him shoot from half court too. That’s a damn lie,” Isiah declared. “You only had the nerve and the courage to do it and not take him out of the game. Now the total game has changed … everybody try to shoot from the hashmark. But Mark Jackson allowed that to happen.”

Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry (30) talks with coach Mark Jackson during a Western Conference playoff game.

Jackson’s influence on Curry

Thomas’ observations are supported by Curry’s statistical growth under Jackson’s guidance. Starting in 2011, when Jackson became the Warriors’ head coach, Steph’s performance skyrocketed. During their three seasons together, Curry posted career highs in minutes per game (38.2) and three-point shooting efficiency (.455).

After Jackson’s departure in 2014, Steve Kerr took over as head coach, and the Warriors entered their golden era. In Kerr’s first season, the team captured the 2014-15 NBA championship, with Curry leading the way to three additional titles and numerous Finals appearances.

Isiah Thomas: A legendary voice

Isiah Thomas is no stranger to Hall of Fame-caliber success. Widely considered one of the greatest point guards of all time, Thomas led the Detroit Pistons for 13 seasons, earning two NBA championships and countless accolades, including the 1990 NBA Finals MVP award and 12 All-Star selections. His No. 11 jersey was retired by the Pistons in honor of his storied career.

However, Thomas’ legacy is not without controversy. His intense rivalry with Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls in the late 1980s and early 1990s gave rise to the infamous “Bad Boys” Pistons, a team known for their aggressive style of play. This tension allegedly led to Thomas’ exclusion from the 1992 Barcelona Olympics with the original Dream Team.

Despite the controversies, Thomas’ insights into the game carry significant weight. His praise for Mark Jackson serves as a reminder of the coach’s pivotal role in Curry’s career and the Warriors’ transformation into one of the most successful franchises in NBA history.