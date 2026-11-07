Why isn’t Malachi Toney playing today for Miami vs Notre Dame in 2026 NCAAF Week 10?

Miami faces Notre Dame in a pivotal 2026 NCAAF Week 10 showdown, but the Hurricanes will be missing one of their biggest offensive weapons. Malachi Toney's injury adds another major storyline to the matchup.

Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney will not play against Notre Dame in the 2026 NCAAF Week 10 showdown because of a high ankle sprain that requires surgery. His absence represents a significant setback for the team.

The sophomore suffered the injury during Wednesday’s practice, ruling him out of Saturday’s highly anticipated matchup against the Fighting Irish. The procedure is expected to keep him sidelined for at least four weeks.

The Hurricanes are undefeated and will lose their most productive receiver for one of the biggest games of their season. He enters Week 10 with 73 receptions for 1,027 yards and 13 touchdowns, ranking among the top performers.

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Will Malachi Toney return for the 2026 College Football Playoff?

Malachi Toney could return for the 2026 College Football Playoff, but his availability will depend on how he recovers from the high ankle sprain that is expected to require surgery.

Malachi Toney #1 of the Miami Hurricanes (Source: Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The possibility of a postseason comeback gives Miami a reason to remain hopeful, although there is no guarantee that the wide receiver will be ready to play when the Hurricanes reach the playoff.

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The outlook is encouraging because the reported recovery window could fit the postseason schedule. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that the typical recovery period for this type of injury is at least four weeks, while other reports have placed the expected absence at four to six weeks.

The first round of the 2026 College Football Playoff is scheduled for December 18-19, giving him a potential path back if his rehabilitation progresses as hoped. However, the exact timeline remains uncertain.

The Associated Press reported that his initial recovery timetable would not be known until after surgery, and Miami has not publicly confirmed a specific return date. His progress during rehabilitation will be the key factor in determining whether he can rejoin the Hurricanes for the postseason.

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